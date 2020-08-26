Difference between revisions of "Tazvi Mhaka"

From Pindula
m (Text replacement - "Category:Business People" to "")
m
 
Line 6: Line 6:
 
| image_size        = 250px
 
| image_size        = 250px
 
| alt                = Tazvi Mhaka
 
| alt                = Tazvi Mhaka
| caption            = Tazvi Mhaka
+
| caption            =  
 
| native_name        =  
 
| native_name        =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
Line 130: Line 130:
  
 
==Genius Kadungure's All White Party==
 
==Genius Kadungure's All White Party==
 
 
In October 2016 Mhaka attended [[Genius Kadungure]]'s all white party in Sandton, South Africa.
 
In October 2016 Mhaka attended [[Genius Kadungure]]'s all white party in Sandton, South Africa.
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 142: Line 136:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=About Tazvi Mhaka - Pindula, Local Knowledge
+
|title=Tazvi Mhaka biography, Zimbabwean Socialite - Pindula
|titlemode=replace
+
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Wikipedia, Tazvi Mhaka , Chief Tazvi Mhaka  
+
|keywords=Tazvi Mhaka, Wicknell Chivayo, Pokello Nare, Ginimbi
|description=
+
|description=Tazvi Mhaka is a Zimbabwean  business person who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle from the pictures he shares on social media. He is known to be friends with Wicknell Chivayo.
 +
|image=Tazvi Mhaka and Harare Airport.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Tazvi Mhaka
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Socialites]] [[Category:Celebrities]]
+
[[Category:Socialites]]
 +
[[Category:Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 17:31, 26 August 2020

Tazvi Mhaka
Tazvi Mhaka
BornTazvi Mhaka
Occupation
  • Entrepreneur
  • Socialite
EmployerCedar Petroleum
Known forflamboyant lifestyle & sharing it on Social Media
Spouse(s)Ruby Rose
Children4 children.

Tazvi Mhaka is a Zimbabwean business person who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle from the pictures he shares on social media. He is known to be friends with Wicknell Chivayo who is also outspoken about having a lot of money and spending it. Mhaka is known for attending parties, going to clubs and traveling abroad. He has a son and is married.

Mhaka is also referred to as Chief or Sheikh in some circles. He frequently wears Arab clothes. He has said: "“I have many Arab friends as well as business associates and from time to time I travel to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, China and India. I am a Christian but I appreciate Arab dressing which is why I got lots of these garments.” [1]

Business

Tazvi Mhaka runs Cedar Petroleum and owns a haulage truck company. His company imports fuel from Mozambique and supplies to customers in DRC.[1]

Similar Profiles You Might Want to See

Pictures Gallery

  • Tazvi Mhaka & Wicknell Chivayo

  • Tazvi Mhaka and Harare Airport

  • Tazvi Mhaka 3.jpg

  • Tazvi Mhaka oversees

  • Tazvi Mhaka 4.jpg

  • Tazvi Mhaka and a female friend

  • Tazvi Mhaka 5.jpg
  • Tazvi Mhaka 6.jpg

  • Tazvi Mhaka with his wife Ruby Rose

  • Tazvi Mhaka 8.jpg

  • Tazvi Mhaka in a desert with Arabic Attire

  • Tazvi Mhaka with wife

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Wicknell Chivayo in a plane

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Wicknell Chivayo in Arab Attire

  • Tazvi Mhaka with friends

  • Tazvi Mhaka in white with friends

  • Tazvi Mhaka with a lady friend

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Sir Wicknell

  • Tazvi Mhaka with a lady friend

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Seh Calaz (left)

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Sir Wicknell at a football match in Zimbabwe

  • Tazvi Mhaka with Sir Wicknell

  • Tazvi Mhaka with his wife and son

Trivia

  • Tazvi has also been a victim of extortion as someone threatened to expose his extramarital affairs.
  • In December 2012, Mhaka claimed that he would stop partying and clubbing as he had become a born again christian; "I am now a born-again believer and a member of House of Worship Evangelical Church founded by Pastor Badza. I really want to thank him for bringing me to Christ" [1]

Genius Kadungure's All White Party

In October 2016 Mhaka attended Genius Kadungure's all white party in Sandton, South Africa.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, Mhaka is born-again , The Herald, Published: 21 December 2012, Retrieved:7 Mar 2016
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tazvi_Mhaka&oldid=91815"