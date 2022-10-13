Difference between revisions of "TeachersforED"
|
(Created page with "'''Teachers for Economic Development''' code-named '''TeachersforED''' is a voluntary teacher organisation aimed at economically empowering the country’s educators through s...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:08, 13 October 2022
Teachers for Economic Development code-named TeachersforED is a voluntary teacher organisation aimed at economically empowering the country’s educators through self-income generating projects.[1]
Formation
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education approved the formation of TeachersforED in June 2022.[2]
The Ministry's permanent secretary, Tumisang Thabela, on 22 June 2022 wrote a letter to all provincial education directors advising them that the Teachers for Economic Development had been granted permission to conduct the provincial and national launches.
In August 2022, Trs4ED secretary-general, Takaiteyi Masikati, said that the organisation's aim was to build patriotic and conscious teachers who will be implementers of national programmes.
Masikati said the organisation was established to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.[3]
- ↑ More teachers to be empowered: Mutsvangwa, Ray Bande, published: 13 October 2022, retrieved: 13 October 2022
- ↑ Teachers for ED union formed, Lorraine Muromo, published: 11 August 2022, retrieved: 13 October 2022
- ↑ NEW: Teachers4ED fully behind Vision 2030, Online Reporter, published: 17 August 2022, retrieved: 13 October 2022