Teachers for Economic Development code-named TeachersforED is a voluntary teacher organisation aimed at economically empowering the country’s educators through self-income generating projects.[1]

Formation

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education approved the formation of TeachersforED in June 2022.[2]

The Ministry's permanent secretary, Tumisang Thabela, on 22 June 2022 wrote a letter to all provincial education directors advising them that the Teachers for Economic Development had been granted permission to conduct the provincial and national launches.

In August 2022, Trs4ED secretary-general, Takaiteyi Masikati, said that the organisation's aim was to build patriotic and conscious teachers who will be implementers of national programmes.

Masikati said the organisation was established to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.[3]