Team Number 2 is the name of a faction in the Zimbabwean political party Zanu-PF as reported by The Zimbabwe Independent on 16 July 2021.

Background

A group of Matabeleland North Zanu PF Women’s League members held two meetings on June 11 and 18 2021 at York House in Bulawayo with the purpose of positioning each other for a restructuring exercise set for September 2021. The meetings were chaired by Obert Mpofu's wife Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu.

When asked about the meetings, Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu vehemently dismissed the claims as false.[1]

Members

Team Number 2, according to a source who spoke to The Zimbabwe Independent, comprises:

Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu Alice Dube from Tsholotsho Molly Mkandla from Hwange Veronica Munkuli from Binga Elizabeth Masuku from Umguza Sithandazile Moyo from Tsholotsho (acting youth chairman) Stars Mathe (Nkayi South MP) Dora Msimanga. Sithembubuhle Sibanda from Lupane Tryphine Khumalo from Lupane Namatama Ncube from Hwange Priscah Utete (Hwange).[1]

Resolutions

These were the resolutions from the two meetings held by Team Number 2:

Mpofu to take the position of deputy national secretary for women affairs to replace Angeline Masuku whom they said was too old to hold a busy office.

Elizabeth Masuku was also promised to take a substantive post.

Dora Msimanga to replace Madeline Bhebhe as Matebeleland North provincial Women’s League chairperson.

Tryphine Khumalo was expected to take over from Sithembubuhle Sibanda as secretary for administration (provincial).

Sithembubuhle was promised to be promoted to central committee replacing Mail Nkomo[1]