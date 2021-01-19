Tebogo Thobejane

Tebogo Thobejane is a South African actress, businesswoman, social media personality and model.

Background

Her late father Obed Thobejane is reported to have co-founded iconic South African hair brand Black Like Me and Principal hair products. However, he is not listed in any previous articles citing Mashaba’s retelling of how the company came to be.[1]

Children

She has a son named Botlhale.

Husband/Boyfriend

Tebogo Thobejane's relationship status is unknown at the moment.

Businesses

She founded Feline Model Management together with Faith Nketsi.[1] Thobejane launched a waist trainers’ brand, called Bofa Belts and a makeup range named Slay Kit. Tebogo Thobejane owns her own company called Rush Productions, which acts as a mediator between African artists and clubs. Rush Productions works alongside Taboo group SA. Rush Productions has helped bring artists like D’banj, Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage to perform in South Africa.[2]

Net Worth

Tebogo Thobajane's net worth is unknown at the moment.

Education

She holds a BA in Film.[1]

Career

Upon graduating Tebogo started working as a booker for an artist management company, X factor.[2]

Muvhango

In 2021 she joined Muvhango where she played the role of a wedding planner named Belinda Mofokeng on the SABC 2 show.[1]

OnlyFans

In 2020 she ventured into the Onlyfans business as lockdown affected her other streams of income which relied heavily on travel and the entertainment industry.

Within a few weeks, she had made it to the top-earning percentile of the website which put her earnings over an estimated amount of over $7,000 per month – more than R106,000 per month.

One would have to pay a $17 (R260) subscription fee to access her content on Onlyfans.[1]

References



