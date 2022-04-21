In July 2017 she was among the eight candidates listed by the [[Judicial Service Commission]] to appear for public interviews for the post of Prosecutor General.<ref name="DN"> Tarisai Machakaire,[https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2017/07/24/eight-vie-for-tomana-s-job Eight vie for Tomana job], ''Daily News'', published: July 24, 2017, retrieved: July 25, 2017</ref>

Tecla Mapota is a Zimbabwean lawyer.

Education

She obtained a Master’s Degree in Corporate & Financial Services Law from the National University of Singapore.[1]

Career

She started her career in the Attorney-General’s Office before she moved to the corporate sector and worked for an investment bank. Mapota then moved to private practice and joined a law firm before going into partnership as Gwaunza & Mapota Legal Practitioners. She specialises in corporate and financial services. Mapota sits on the board of Genesis Global Finance.[1] She appeared as a judge in Season 1 of the reality culinary show Battle Of The Chefs Harare.

In January 2016, Tecla Mapota was appointed by Emmerson Mnangagwa to sit on the National Prosecuting Authority board, replacing Harare lawyer Mr Tawanda Chitapi who had been appointed High Court] judge.[2]

In July 2017 she was among the eight candidates listed by the Judicial Service Commission to appear for public interviews for the post of Prosecutor General.[3]

