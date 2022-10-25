Difference between revisions of "Tedious Machawira"
Tedious Machawira was a former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Eastern Region administrator, a role in which he served for many years.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.