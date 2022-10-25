He denied allegations of colluding with referees to determine which club should make it to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), match-fixing and bribery.<ref name="The Manica Post">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/eastern-region-has-more-developed-soccer-but/ Eastern Region has more developed soccer, but... ], ''Fungayi Munyoro'', Published: 18 August, 2017, Retrieved: 25 October, 2022</ref>

In August 2017, Machawira said that lack of sponsorship hindered many clubs from surviving in the premiership.

He is also credited with being instrumental in the setting up of the [[Sylvia Dube Trophy]] which was sponsored by former ZIFA president [[Cuthbert Dube]] in honour of his late wife (Sylvia).<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/veteran-zifa-administrator-machawira-dies/ Veteran ZIFA administrator Machawira dies], ''Clayton Shereni '', Published: 12 October, 2022, Retrieved: 25 October, 2022</ref>

Until his retirement, Machawira was a strong proponent of junior football development structures in the country.

Machawira was also the founding administrator of the ZIFA Eastern Region following the formation of the regional body in 2001, a position he held until his retirement in 2020.<ref name="H-Metro">Sports Reporter, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/zifa-mourn-machawira/ ZIFA mourn Machawira], ''H-Metro'', Published: 13 October, 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

He ventured into full-time football administration in 1998 after retiring from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Machawira served ZIFA for a period spanning over two decades.

Career

Events

