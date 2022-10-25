As for the surviving spouse, if resources permit, we will assist whenever we can.</blockquote>

We also contributed quite a substantive amount which went towards funeral costs.

<blockquote>As a region, we have been assisting Machawira in so many ways. We took care of some of his medical expenses and, before his death, we paid for all the tests.

However, Eastern Region Vice Chairman Wisdom Simba denied the allegations<ref name="New Zimbabwe">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/shameless-zifa-abandoned-veteran-administrator-family-disappointed-by-lack-of-support/ ‘Shameless’ Zifa abandoned veteran administrator; family disappointed by lack of support], ''Shereni Clayton '', Published: 20 October 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>. He was quoted as saying:

His son, Tichaona, claimed that ZIFA neglected his father, with his family left to cover his medical bills.

He was buried at the Machawira homestead in Gutu on 14 October 2022.

Machawira died aged 70 on 12 October 2022 in Harare where he was reportedly receiving treatment for an undisclosed chronic ailment linked to dementia.

He denied allegations of colluding with referees to determine which club should make it to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), match-fixing and bribery.<ref name="The Manica Post">[https://www.manicapost.co.zw/eastern-region-has-more-developed-soccer-but/ Eastern Region has more developed soccer, but... ], ''Fungayi Munyoro'', Published: 18 August, 2017, Retrieved: 25 October, 2022</ref>

In August 2017, Machawira said that lack of sponsorship hindered many clubs from surviving in the premiership.

He is also credited with being instrumental in the setting up of the [[Sylvia Dube Trophy]] which was sponsored by former ZIFA president [[Cuthbert Dube]] in honour of his late wife (Sylvia).<ref name="NewZimbabwe.com">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/veteran-zifa-administrator-machawira-dies/ Veteran ZIFA administrator Machawira dies], ''Clayton Shereni '', Published: 12 October, 2022, Retrieved: 25 October, 2022</ref>

Until his retirement, Machawira was a strong proponent of junior football development structures in the country.

Machawira was also the founding administrator of the ZIFA Eastern Region following the formation of the regional body in 2001, a position he held until his retirement in 2020.<ref name="H-Metro">Sports Reporter, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/zifa-mourn-machawira/ ZIFA mourn Machawira], ''H-Metro'', Published: 13 October, 2022, Retrieved: 25 October 2022</ref>

He ventured into full-time football administration in 1998 after retiring from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Machawira served ZIFA for a period spanning over two decades.

