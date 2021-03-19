Teemak real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza is a controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music promoter and musician.

Background

In an interview with The Herald, Teemak said he moved to Malaysia after he finished his Grade 7 studies and did his high school and university there.[1]

Real Name

Tawona Ozwell Chipunza.[2]

Age

Teemak was born in December 1996.[1]

Education

Teemak studied computer science in Malaysia.[1]

Career

Forex Trading

Teemak said he first worked as a salesman for a UK investment company that had a Malaysian branch. He did sales from age 19 to 21 before deciding to form his own company called Maximus Capital, a hedge fund based on forex trading.[1]

Music Promotion

As a music promoter he rose to fame after he bought Enzo Ishall for US$100 000.[1]

Videos