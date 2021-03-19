Difference between revisions of "Teemak"
Latest revision as of 07:15, 19 March 2021
Teemak real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza is a controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music promoter and musician.
Background
In an interview with The Herald, Teemak said he moved to Malaysia after he finished his Grade 7 studies and did his high school and university there.[1]
Real Name
Tawona Ozwell Chipunza.[2]
Age
Teemak was born in December 1996.[1]
Education
Teemak studied computer science in Malaysia.[1]
Career
Forex Trading
Teemak said he first worked as a salesman for a UK investment company that had a Malaysian branch. He did sales from age 19 to 21 before deciding to form his own company called Maximus Capital, a hedge fund based on forex trading.[1]
Music Promotion
As a music promoter he rose to fame after he bought Enzo Ishall for US$100 000.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, I make mega millions: Teemak, The Herald, Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2020
- ↑ DJ Towers spills the beans on alleged fraudsters Teemak and Mr Styllz, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 18, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2021