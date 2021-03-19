Pindula

(Created page with "'''Teemak''' real name '''Tawona Ozwell Chipunza''' is a controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music promoter and musician. ==Background== In an interview with The He...")
 
 
Line 32: Line 32:
 
[[Category:Music Promoters]]
 
Teemak real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza is a controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music promoter and musician.

Background

In an interview with The Herald, Teemak said he moved to Malaysia after he finished his Grade 7 studies and did his high school and university there.[1]

Real Name

Tawona Ozwell Chipunza.[2]

Age

Teemak was born in December 1996.[1]

Education

Teemak studied computer science in Malaysia.[1]

Career

Forex Trading

Teemak said he first worked as a salesman for a UK investment company that had a Malaysian branch. He did sales from age 19 to 21 before deciding to form his own company called Maximus Capital, a hedge fund based on forex trading.[1]

Music Promotion

As a music promoter he rose to fame after he bought Enzo Ishall for US$100 000.[1]

Videos

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, I make mega millions: Teemak, The Herald, Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2020
  2. DJ Towers spills the beans on alleged fraudsters Teemak and Mr Styllz, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 18, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
