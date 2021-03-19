Difference between revisions of "Teemak"
Revision as of 07:54, 19 March 2021
Teemak real name Tawona Ozwell Chipunza is a controversial Zimbabwean entrepreneur, music promoter and musician.
Background
In an interview with The Herald, Teemak said he moved to Malaysia after he finished his Grade 7 studies and did his high school and university there.[1]
Real Name
Tawona Ozwell Chipunza.[2]
Age
Teemak was born in December 1996.[1]
Education
Teemak studied computer science in Malaysia.[1]
Career
Forex Trading
Teemak said he first worked as a salesman for a UK investment company that had a Malaysian branch. He did sales from age 19 to 21 before deciding to form his own company called Maximus Capital, a hedge fund based on forex trading.[1]
In 2020, investors based in the United States, Germany, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and China lodged police reports in their various jurisdictions against Teemak.[3]
In September 2020 Teemak was held hostage by some Turkish men who wanted their money back.
The investors who were owed money by Teemak laid siege to his home and declared that they would not leave until they got all of their money back.[4]
Music Promotion
As a music promoter he rose to fame after he bought Enzo Ishall for US$100 000.[1]
Videos
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, I make mega millions: Teemak, The Herald, Published: February 8, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2020
- ↑ DJ Towers spills the beans on alleged fraudsters Teemak and Mr Styllz, Nehanda Radio, Published: December 18, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
- ↑ Scores allegedly lose US thousands to 23-year-old ‘scammer’ Teemak, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2020
- ↑ Tim E Ndoro, WATCH: Teemak Held Hostage…Turkish Men Threaten To Kill Troubled Businessman Over Funds He Owes Them, iHarare, Published: September 18, 2020, Retrieved: March 19, 2021