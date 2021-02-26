| name = Teenage Hadebe<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Teenage Hadebe<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->



Teenage Manero Hadebe is a Zimbabwean footballer. He is a former player for Bantu Rovers Football Club, Chicken Inn Football Club and Kaizer Chiefs. Following the 2019 AFCON tournament, Hadebe moved to Turkish Süper Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Background

Teenage Hadebe was born on 17 September 1995 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is the last born in a family of two boys.[1]

Education

Teenage attended Lotshe Primary School, where he started playing football when he was grade 2,[2] before proceeding to Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo.[1]

Career

Hadebe started his professional football career with Bantu Rovers Football Club before moving to Highlanders Football Club.[1] In 2016, he joined Chicken Inn Football Club where he had a successful stint and was spotted by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in 2017.

He has also played for the Zimbabwe Under-23 soccer team and is also a mainstay for the senior men's national team where he made his debut at the Cosafa Cup tournament in 2016 where he scored in a match against Seychelles[3] He also scored in a friendly against Uganda in 2016[4]

In 2014, Teenage was tipped to be in the running for Soccer Star of the year but he did not make the Best 11 list.[5] [6] [7]

Hadebe was signed by Kaizer Chiefs in June 2017. He reportedly signed a four year deal with the South African based club.[8] In 2019 he moved from Kaizer Chiefs to Yeni Malatyaspor in Turkey where he is playing.

Transfer Rumours

In 2015, South African premier soccer league side Ajax Cape Town Football Club mentioned on their website that Hadebe was on trial for a week.[9]

Picture Gallery

Trivia

Hadebe is inspired by Spanish center-back Sergio Ramos. Locally he is inspired by Zephania Ngodzo.

Hadebe internationally supports Argentina, at club level Real Madrid Football Club, Manchester United Football Club and in South Africa he supports Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

His favorite music is House Music and Hip Hop [2]

In November 2019 Hadebe was temporarily prevented from returning to Turkey due to passport issues.







