In July 2018, Temba Zuze was elected to Ward 17 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 753 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mbire RDC with 753 votes, beating Tichaona Mazipiyoro of MDC Alliance with 242 votes, Christopher Rupiya, independent, with 224 votes and Kennedy Shame of ZDU with 51 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]