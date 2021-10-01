Difference between revisions of "Temba Zuze"
In July 2018, Temba Zuze was elected to Ward 17 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 753 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mbire RDC with 753 votes, beating Tichaona Mazipiyoro of MDC Alliance with 242 votes, Christopher Rupiya, independent, with 224 votes and Kennedy Shame of ZDU with 51 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
