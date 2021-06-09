Difference between revisions of "Temeraire Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|+
Student body, number and ages
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
Staff,
|−
* courses offered, to what levels.
|+
* courses offered, to what levels.
|−
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 12:57, 9 June 2021
Temeraire Secondary School is in Mashava, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 33 Mashava Road / Bhongo Street, Mashava.
Telephone: 0352412.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.temerairehigh.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
https://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Harare/Temeraire_High_School/