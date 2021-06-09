Difference between revisions of "Temeraire Secondary School"

Pindula

Line 23: Line 23:
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
[[File:Temeraire badge.jpg|thumb|Temeraire badge]]
 
Student body, number and ages
 
Student body, number and ages
 
Staff,  
 
Staff,  
* courses offered, to what levels.  
+
* courses offered, to what levels.
 
 
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==

Temeraire Secondary School is in Mashava, Masvingo Province.

Temeraire Secondary School

Location

Address: 33 Mashava Road / Bhongo Street, Mashava.
Telephone: 0352412.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.temerairehigh.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Temeraire badge

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

https://www.alumni.net/Africa/Zimbabwe/Harare/Temeraire_High_School/

Other information

Further Reading

