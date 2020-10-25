Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite journal"

Pindula

Usage

To cite a professional or scientific journal—Day Month Year

{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |access-date=25 October 2020}}

To cite a professional or scientific journal—Month Day, Year

{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |access-date=October 25, 2020}}

Vancouver system author style for a scientific journal—Year

{{cite journal |author= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= }}

or

{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= | authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator=&#32; }}

Vancouver system author style for a scientific journal—Day, Month, Year

{{cite journal |author= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= }}

or

{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= | authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator=&#32; }}

To cite a magazine article with a credited author

{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |location= |publisher= |access-date= }}

To cite a magazine article with no credited author

{{cite journal |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |journal= |location= |publisher= |date= |access-date= }}

To cite an online magazine article that has been archived

{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |journal= |location= |publisher= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= }}

To cite a magazine article written in a foreign language

{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |language= |journal= |location= |publisher= |access-date= }}

To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language magazine article re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

{{cite journal |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |journal= |location= |publisher= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |subscription= |quote= }} |} Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Examples

Formal citation

{{cite journal |last=Smith |first=Joseph III |date=October 1879 |title=Last Testimony of Sister Emma |journal=The Saints' Herald |volume=26 |page=289}}

Displays as:
  • Smith, Joseph III (October 1879). "Last Testimony of Sister Emma". The Saints' Herald. 26: 289.
Vancouver style (common in biomedicine); see Citation Style Vancouver for specific templates

{{cite journal |author=Bannen R, Suresh V, Phillips GJ, Wright S, Mitchell J |date=2008 |title=Optimal design of thermally stable proteins |url=http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/full/24/20/2339 |journal=Bioinformatics |volume=24 |issue=20 |pages=2339–43 |doi=10.1093/bioinformatics/btn450 |pmc=2562006 |pmid=18723523 }}

or

{{cite journal |last=Bannen |first=RM |last2=Suresh |first2=V |last3=Phillips |first3=GN Jr |last4=Wright |first4=SJ |last5=Mitchell |first5=JC |date=2008 |title=Optimal design of thermally stable proteins |url=http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/full/24/20/2339 |journal=Bioinformatics |volume=24 |issue=20 |pages=2339–43 |doi=10.1093/bioinformatics/btn450 |pmc=2562006 |pmid=18723523 |authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator= }}

Displays as:
Include URL link to free-article, pre-print or abstract.

{{cite journal |last=Aries |first=Myriam B. C. |last2=Newsham |first2=Guy R. |lastauthoramp=yes |date=2008 |title=Effect of daylight saving time on lighting energy use: a literature review |url=http://archive.nrc-cnrc.gc.ca/obj/irc/doc/pubs/nrcc49212/nrcc49212.pdf |format=PDF |journal=Energy Policy |volume=36 |issue=6 |pages=1858–1866 |doi=10.1016/j.enpol.2007.05.021 |access-date=October 18, 2013}}

Displays as:
Specify the DOI to provide a permanent link. Also give the PMID abstract for medical articles, and the URL if the article is free. PubMed Central free full-text repository links may also be supplied and will link the title if the URL is not specified, else as an additional linked PMC value.

{{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |url=http://www.jci.org/articles/view/16567 |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592 |access-date=2012-11-17}}

Displays as:

Whereas if the URL had not been specified, then the title is linked to the PMC link, which is repeated: {{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592}}

Displays as:

If the doi link is broken, then use of doi-broken-date unlinks the doi value, indicates when the doi-problem was first noticed, and will also add the page to "Category:Pages with DOIs broken since YYYY": {{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |doi-broken-date=2015-01-01 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592}}

Displays as:
If the article is in a foreign language, and the original title is unknown

Enclose the translated title in square brackets and use |title=.

  • {{cite journal |last=Huang |first=Y. |last2=Lu |first2=J. |last3=Shen |first3=Y. |last4=Lu |first4=J. |lastauthoramp=yes |date=March 1999 |title=[The protective effects of total flavonoids from Lycium Barbarum L. on lipid peroxidation of liver mitochondria and red blood cell in rats] |journal=Wei Sheng Yan Jiu |language=Chinese |volume=28 |issue=2 |pages=115–6 |pmid=11938998}}
Displays as:
Huang, Y.; Lu, J.; Shen, Y. & Lu, J. (March 1999). "[The protective effects of total flavonoids from Lycium Barbarum L. on lipid peroxidation of liver mitochondria and red blood cell in rats]". Wei Sheng Yan Jiu (in Chinese). 28 (2): 115–6. PMID 11938998. Cite uses deprecated parameter |lastauthoramp= (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
Other examples

{{cite journal |last=Smith |first=Joseph III |authorlink=Joseph Smith |date=October 1879 |title=Last Testimony of Sister Emma |journal=The Saints' Herald |volume=26 |page=289}}

Displays as:
  • Smith, Joseph III (October 1879). "Last Testimony of Sister Emma". The Saints' Herald. 26: 289.

{{cite journal |last=Woodin |first=W. Hugh |date=2001 |title=The Continuum Hypothesis, Part I |url=http://www.ams.org/notices/200106/fea-woodin.pdf |format=PDF |journal=Notices of the AMS |location=Providence, Rhode Island, United States |publisher=American Mathematical Society |volume=48 |issue=6 |pages=567–576 |issn=1088-9477 |oclc=34550461}}

Displays as:

{{cite journal |title=Disney Releases 10 Titles on Laser Videodisc |journal=Videodisc/Videotex |volume=2 |issue=3 |page=175 |date=1982}}

Displays as:
  • "Disney Releases 10 Titles on Laser Videodisc". Videodisc/Videotex. 2 (3): 175. 1982.

Parameters

Syntax

COinS

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Date

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Editors

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Title

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

URL

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Periodical

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Publisher

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Edition, series, volume

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

In-source locations

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Identifiers

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Subscription or registration required

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Lay summary

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Quote

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Anchor

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Display options

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".

Notes

Although it may appear redundant to include multiple ids for articles, it is helpful for many editors who only have access to a certain resource. If only one ID is to be included, the DOI should be used, as this is the universal standard preferred by professional publications. Specifying a link as a doi, pmid etc. is always preferable to including it as a url parameter, as it makes it clear that the link is accurate and stable, but not necessarily openly accessible.

Template data

This is the TemplateData documentation for this template used by VisualEditor and other tools; see the monthly parameter usage report for this template.

TemplateData for Cite journal

This template formats a citation to an article in a magazine or journal, using the provided source information (e.g. journal name, author, title, issue, URL) and various formatting options.

Template parameters

ParameterDescriptionTypeStatus
URLurl URL

The URL of the online location where the text of the publication can be found

Stringsuggested
Titletitle

The title of the article; can be wikilinked to an existing Wikipedia article or url may be used to add an external link, but not both. Displays in quotes.

Stringrequired
Last namelast author author1 authors last1

The surname of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors

Unknownsuggested
First namefirst first1

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors

Unknownsuggested
Last namelast2 author2

The surname of the second author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink2'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst2

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the second author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Source datedate

Full date of the source; do not wikilink

Stringrequired
Journaljournal

Name of the source journal; may be wikilinked; displays in italics; alias of 'work'

Stringsuggested
Publisherpublisher

Name of the publisher; displays after title

Stringoptional
Issueissue

Issue identifier when the source is part of a series that is published periodically

Stringoptional
DOIdoi

Digital Object Identifier; begins with '10.'

Stringsuggested
DOI broken datedoi-broken-date

The date that the DOI was determined to be broken

Stringoptional
Othersothers

Used to record other contributions to the work, such as 'Illustrated by John Smith' or 'Translated by John Smith'

Stringoptional
Year of publicationyear

Year of the source being referenced; use 'date' instead, if month or season is also known

Stringoptional
Original yearorig-year origyear

Original year of publication; provide specifics

Stringoptional
Editor last nameeditor-last

The surname of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-last', 'editor', and 'editors'

Unknownoptional
Editor first nameeditor-first

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-first'

Unknownoptional
Editor linkeditor-link

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the editor; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-link'

Pageoptional
Seriesseries

Series identifier when the source is part of a series, such as a book series or a journal; alias of 'version'

Stringoptional
Departmentdepartment

Department within the periodical

Stringoptional
Location of publicationlocation

Geographical place of publication; usually not wikilinked; omit when the publication name includes place; alias of 'place'

Stringoptional
Place of publicationpublication-place

Publication place shows after title; if 'place' or 'location' are also given, they are displayed before the title prefixed with 'written at'

Stringoptional
Publication datepublication-date

Date of publication when different from the date the work was written; do not wikilink

Stringoptional
Editionedition

When the publication has more than one edition; for example: '2nd', 'Revised' etc.; suffixed with ' ed.'

Stringoptional
Volumevolume

For one publication published in several volumes

Stringoptional
Pagepage

Page in the source that supports the content; displays after 'p.'

Stringoptional
Pagespages

Pages in the source that support the content (not an indication of the number of pages in the source; displays after 'pp.'

Stringoptional
No ppnopp

Set to 'y' to suppress the 'p.' or 'pp.' display with 'page' or 'pages' when inappropriate (such as 'Front cover')

Stringoptional
Atat

May be used instead of 'page' or 'pages' where a page number is inappropriate or insufficient

Stringoptional
Languagelanguage

The language in which the source is written, if not English; use the full language name; do not use icons or templates

Stringoptional
Script titlescript-title

For titles in languages that do not use a Latin-based alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Japanese, etc). Prefix with two-character ISO639-1 language code followed by a colon. For Japanese use: |script-title=ja:...

Stringoptional
Translated titletrans-title trans_title

An English language title, if the source cited is in a foreign language; 'language' is recommended

Stringoptional
Typetype

Additional information about the media type of the source; format in sentence case

Stringoptional
Formatformat

Format of the work referred to by 'url' ('url' is required when using 'format'); examples: PDF, DOC, XLS; do not specify HTML

Stringoptional
arXiv identifierarxiv

An identifier for arXive electronic preprints of scientific papers

Stringoptional
AZINasin

Amazon Standard Identification Number; 10 characters

Stringoptional
AZIN TLDasin-tld

ASIN top-level domain for Amazon sites other than the US

Stringoptional
Bibcodebibcode

Bibliographic Reference Code (REFCODE); 19 characters

Stringoptional
ISBNisbn

International Standard Book Number; use the 13-digit ISBN where possible

Stringoptional
ISSNissn

International Standard Serial Number; 8 characters; may be split into two groups of four using a hyphen

Stringoptional
jfm codejfm

Jahrbuch über die Fortschritte der Mathematik classification code

Stringoptional
JSTORjstor

JSTOR identifier

Stringoptional
LCCNlccn

Library of Congress Control Number

Stringoptional
MRmr

Mathematical Reviews identifier

Stringoptional
OCLCoclc

Online Computer Library Center number

Stringoptional
OLol

Open Library identifier

Stringoptional
OSTIosti

Office of Scientific and Technical Information identifier

Stringoptional
PMCpmc

PubMed Center article number

Stringoptional
PMIDpmid

PubMed Unique Identifier

Stringsuggested
RFCrfc

Request for Comments number

Stringoptional
SSRNssrn

Social Science Research Network

Stringoptional
Zblzbl

Zentralblatt MATH journal identifier

Stringoptional
idid

A unique identifier used where none of the specialized ones are applicable

Stringoptional
Quotequote

Relevant text quoted from the source; displays last, enclosed in quotes; needs to include terminating punctuation

Stringoptional
Refref

An anchor identifier; can be made the target of wikilinks to full references; special value 'harv' generates an anchor suitable for the harv and sfn templates

Stringoptional
Separatorseparator

The punctuation used to separate lists of authors, editors, etc.; a space must be encoded as &#32; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'

Default
.
Stringoptional
Postscriptpostscript

The closing punctuation for the citation; ignored if 'quote' is defined; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'

Default
.
Stringoptional
Last namelast3 author3

The surname of the third author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink3'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst3

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the third author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast4 author4

The surname of the forth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink4'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst4

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the forth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast5 author5

The surname of the fifth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink5'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst5

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fifth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast6 author6

The surname of the sixth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink6'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst6

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the sixth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast7 author7

The surname of the seventh author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink7'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst7

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the seventh author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast8 author8

The surname of the eighth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink8'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst8

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the eighth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Last namelast9 author9

The surname of the ninth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink9'. If nine authors are defined, then only eight will show and 'et al.' will show in place of the last author.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst9

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the ninth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author maskauthor-mask

Replaces the name of the first author with em dashes or text; set to a numeric value 'n' to set the dash 'n' em spaces wide; set to a text value to display the text without a trailing author separator; for example, 'with' instead

Stringoptional
Author name separatorauthor-name-separator

Changes the separator between last and first names; defaults to a comma and space; a space must be encoded as &#32;

Default
,
Stringoptional
Author separatorauthor-separator

Changes the separator between authors; defaults to a semicolon and space; a space must be encoded as &#32;

Default
;
Stringoptional
Author linkauthor-link authorlink

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the author; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link2 author2-link authorlink2

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author.

Pageoptional
URL access dateaccess-date accessdate

The full date when the original URL was accessed; do not wikilink

Stringsuggested
Archive URLarchive-url archiveurl

The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the URL becomes unavailable; requires 'archivedate'

Stringoptional
Archive datearchive-date archivedate

Date when the original URL was archived; do not wikilink

Stringoptional
Dead URLdead-url deadurl

If set to 'no', the title display is adjusted; useful for when the URL is archived preemptively but still live

Stringoptional
Lay URLlay-url layurl

URL link to a non-technical summary or review of the source; alias of 'laysummary'

Stringoptional
Lay sourcelay-source laysource

Name of the source of the laysummary; displays in italics, preceded by an en dash

Stringoptional
Lay datelay-date laydate

Date of the summary; displays in parentheses

Stringoptional
Author linkauthor-link3 author3-link authorlink3

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link4 author4-link authorlink4

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the forth author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link5 author5-link authorlink5

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link6 author6-link authorlink6

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link7 author7-link authorlink7

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the seventh author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link8 author8-link authorlink8

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the eighth author.

Pageoptional
Author linkauthor-link9 author9-link authorlink9

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the ninth author.

Pageoptional
Display authorsdisplayauthors display-authors

number of authors to display before 'et al.' is used;

Numberoptional
Last author ampersandlast-author-amp lastauthoramp

When set to any value, changes the separator between the last two names of the author list to 'space ampersand space'

Stringoptional
Subscriptionsubscription

If the reference requires a subscription, type 'yes' to notify the reader.

Stringoptional
Registrationregistration

If the reference requires registration, type 'yes' to notify the reader.

Stringoptional
Chapterchapter

The chapter heading of the source

Stringoptional

Alternate usages

If the work has any of the following identifiers, then one of these specific templates may be used:

However, because these templates can be user-filled, they are prone to user error, and they generate a style that may not be compatible with other citations in the article (see WP:CITEVAR), so using the full cite journal template may be preferable, depending on the content area. For medical articles, this citation-filling template can be used to generate a cite journal template from a PubMed identified (PMID).

See also

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.

