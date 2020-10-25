Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite journal"
Usage
- To cite a professional or scientific journal—Day Month Year
{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |access-date=25 October 2020}}
- To cite a professional or scientific journal—Month Day, Year
{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |access-date=October 25, 2020}}
- Vancouver system author style for a scientific journal—Year
{{cite journal |author= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= }}
or
{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= | authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator=  }}
- Vancouver system author style for a scientific journal—Day, Month, Year
{{cite journal |author= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= }}
or
{{cite journal |last= |first= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |publisher= |volume= |issue= |pages= |doi= |pmc= |pmid= | authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator=  }}
- To cite a magazine article with a credited author
{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |journal= |location= |publisher= |access-date= }}
- To cite a magazine article with no credited author
{{cite journal |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |journal= |location= |publisher= |date= |access-date= }}
- To cite an online magazine article that has been archived
{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |journal= |location= |publisher= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= }}
- To cite a magazine article written in a foreign language
{{cite journal |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |language= |journal= |location= |publisher= |access-date= }}
- To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language magazine article re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite journal |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |journal= |location= |publisher= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |subscription= |quote= }}
|}
{{cite journal |last1= |first1= |authorlink1= |last2= |first2= |authorlink2= |last3= |first3= |authorlink3= |last4= |first4= |authorlink4= |last5= |first5= |authorlink5= |display-authors= |author-mask= |author-name-separator= |author-separator= |lastauthoramp= |date= |year= |orig-year= |editor1-last= |editor1-first= |editor1-link= |editor2-last= |editor2-first= |editor2-link= |editor3-last= |editor3-first= |editor3-link= |editor4-last= |editor4-first= |editor4-link= |editor5-last= |editor5-first= |editor5-link= |display-editors= |others= |title= |script-title= |trans-title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |department= |journal= |type= |series= |language= |edition= |location= |publisher= |publication-date= |volume= |issue= |page= |pages= |at= |nopp= |arxiv= |asin= |bibcode= |doi= |doi-broken-date= |isbn= |issn= |jfm= |jstor= |lccn= |mr= |oclc= |ol= |osti= |pmc= |pmid= |rfc= |ssrn= |zbl= |id= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |registration= |subscription= |layurl= |laysource= |laydate= |quote= |separator= |postscript= |ref= }}
|}
- To cite a professional or scientific journal
{{cite journal
| last =
| first =
| last2 =
| first2 =
| date =
| title =
| url =
| journal =
| publisher =
| volume =
| issue =
| pages =
| bibcode =
| doi =
| access-date =
}}
- Vancouver system author style for a scientific journal
{{cite journal
| last =
| first =
| last2 =
| first2 =
| date =
| title =
| url =
| journal =
| publisher =
| volume =
| issue =
| pages =
| doi =
| pmc =
| pmid =
| authorformat = vanc
| author-separator = ,
| author-name-separator =   }}
or
{{cite journal
| author =
| date =
| title =
| url =
| journal =
| publisher =
| volume =
| issue =
| pages =
| doi =
| pmc =
| pmid =
}}
- To cite a magazine article with a credited author
{{cite journal
| last =
| first =
| date =
| title =
| url =
| journal =
| location =
| publisher =
| access-date =
}}
- To cite a magazine article with no credited author
{{cite journal
| author =<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.-->
| title =
| url =
| journal =
| location =
| publisher =
| date =
| access-date =
}}
- To cite an online magazine article that has been archived
{{cite journal
| last =
| first =
| date =
| title =
| url =
| deadurl =
| journal =
| location =
| publisher =
| archiveurl =
| archivedate =
| access-date =
}}
- To cite a magazine article written in a foreign language
{{cite journal
| last =
| first =
| date =
| title =
| trans-title =
| url =
| language =
| journal =
| location =
| publisher =
| access-date =
}}
- To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language magazine article re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite journal
| last1 =
| first1 =
| last2 =
| first2 =
| date =
| title =
| trans-title =
| url =
| deadurl =
| format =
| language =
| journal =
| location =
| publisher =
| archiveurl =
| archivedate =
| access-date =
| via =
| subscription =
| quote =
}}
|}
{{cite journal
| last1 =
| first1 =
| authorlink1 =
| last2 =
| first2 =
| authorlink2 =
| last3 =
| first3 =
| authorlink3 =
| last4 =
| first4 =
| authorlink4 =
| last5 =
| first5 =
| authorlink5 =
| display-authors =
| author-mask =
| author-name-separator =
| author-separator =
| lastauthoramp =
| date =
| year =
| orig-year =
| editor1-last =
| editor1-first =
| editor1-link =
| editor2-last =
| editor2-first =
| editor2-link =
| editor3-last =
| editor3-first =
| editor3-link =
| editor4-last =
| editor4-first =
| editor4-link =
| editor5-last =
| editor5-first =
| editor5-link =
| displayeditors =
| others =
| title =
| script-title =
| trans-title =
| url =
| deadurl =
| format =
| department =
| journal =
| type =
| series =
| language =
| edition =
| location =
| publisher =
| publication-date =
| volume =
| issue =
| page =
| pages =
| at =
| nopp =
| arxiv =
| asin =
| bibcode =
| doi =
| doi-broken-date =
| isbn =
| issn =
| jfm =
| jstor =
| lccn =
| mr =
| oclc =
| ol =
| osti =
| pmc =
| pmid =
| rfc =
| ssrn =
| zbl =
| id =
| archiveurl =
| archivedate =
| access-date =
| via =
| registration =
| subscription =
| layurl =
| laysource =
| laydate =
| quote =
| separator =
| postscript =
| ref =
}}
last1
last1
last2
last2
last3
last3
last4
last4
last5
editor1-last
editor2-last
editor2-last
editor3-last
editor3-last
editor4-last
editor4-last
editor5-last
title or script-title
title or script-title
archiveurl
url
url
archiveurl
url
Examples
- Formal citation
{{cite journal |last=Smith |first=Joseph III |date=October 1879 |title=Last Testimony of Sister Emma |journal=The Saints' Herald |volume=26 |page=289}}
- Displays as:
- Smith, Joseph III (October 1879). "Last Testimony of Sister Emma". The Saints' Herald. 26: 289.
- Vancouver style (common in biomedicine); see Citation Style Vancouver for specific templates
{{cite journal |author=Bannen R, Suresh V, Phillips GJ, Wright S, Mitchell J |date=2008 |title=Optimal design of thermally stable proteins |url=http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/full/24/20/2339 |journal=Bioinformatics |volume=24 |issue=20 |pages=2339–43 |doi=10.1093/bioinformatics/btn450 |pmc=2562006 |pmid=18723523 }}
or
{{cite journal |last=Bannen |first=RM |last2=Suresh |first2=V |last3=Phillips |first3=GN Jr |last4=Wright |first4=SJ |last5=Mitchell |first5=JC |date=2008 |title=Optimal design of thermally stable proteins |url=http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/content/full/24/20/2339 |journal=Bioinformatics |volume=24 |issue=20 |pages=2339–43 |doi=10.1093/bioinformatics/btn450 |pmc=2562006 |pmid=18723523 |authorformat=vanc | author-separator=, | author-name-separator= }}
- Displays as:
- Bannen R, Suresh V, Phillips GJ, Wright S, Mitchell J (2008). "Optimal design of thermally stable proteins". Bioinformatics. 24 (20): 2339–43. doi:10.1093/bioinformatics/btn450. PMC 2562006. PMID 18723523.CS1 maint: multiple names: authors list (link)
- Include URL link to free-article, pre-print or abstract.
{{cite journal |last=Aries |first=Myriam B. C. |last2=Newsham |first2=Guy R. |lastauthoramp=yes |date=2008 |title=Effect of daylight saving time on lighting energy use: a literature review |url=http://archive.nrc-cnrc.gc.ca/obj/irc/doc/pubs/nrcc49212/nrcc49212.pdf |format=PDF |journal=Energy Policy |volume=36 |issue=6 |pages=1858–1866 |doi=10.1016/j.enpol.2007.05.021 |access-date=October 18, 2013}}
- Displays as:
- Aries, Myriam B. C. & Newsham, Guy R. (2008). "Effect of daylight saving time on lighting energy use: a literature review" (PDF). Energy Policy. 36 (6): 1858–1866. doi:10.1016/j.enpol.2007.05.021. Retrieved October 18, 2013. Cite uses deprecated parameter
|lastauthoramp= (help)
- Specify the DOI to provide a permanent link. Also give the PMID abstract for medical articles, and the URL if the article is free. PubMed Central free full-text repository links may also be supplied and will link the title if the URL is not specified, else as an additional linked PMC value.
{{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |url=http://www.jci.org/articles/view/16567 |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592 |access-date=2012-11-17}}
- Displays as:
- Viollet, Benoît; Andreelli, Fabrizio; Jørgensen, Sebastian B.; Perrin, Christophe; Geloen, Alain; et al. (January 2003). "The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity". The Journal of Clinical Investigation. 111 (1): 91–8. doi:10.1172/JCI16567. PMC 151837. PMID 12511592. Retrieved 2012-11-17.
Whereas if the URL had not been specified, then the title is linked to the PMC link, which is repeated:
{{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592}}
- Displays as:
- Viollet, Benoît; Andreelli, Fabrizio; Jørgensen, Sebastian B.; Perrin, Christophe; Geloen, Alain; et al. (January 2003). "The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity". The Journal of Clinical Investigation. 111 (1): 91–8. doi:10.1172/JCI16567. PMC 151837. PMID 12511592.
If the doi link is broken, then use of doi-broken-date unlinks the doi value, indicates when the doi-problem was first noticed, and will also add the page to "Category:Pages with DOIs broken since YYYY":
{{cite journal |last=Viollet |first=Benoît |last2=Andreelli |first2=Fabrizio |last3=Jørgensen |first3=Sebastian B. |last4=Perrin |first4=Christophe |last5=Geloen |first5=Alain |last6=Flamez |first6=Daisy |last7=Mu |first7=James |last8=Lenzner |first8=Claudia |last9=Baud |first9=Olivier |last10=Bennoun |first10=Myriam |last11=Gomas |first11=Emmanuel |last12=Nicolas |first12=Gaël |last13=Wojtaszewski |first13=Jørgen F.P. |last14=Kahn1 |first14=Axel |last15=Carling |first15=David |last16=Schuit |first16=Frans C. |last17=Birnbaum |first17=Morris J. |last18=Richter |first18=Erik A. |last19=Burcelin |first19=Rémy |last20=Vaulont |first20=Sophie |display-authors=5 |date=January 2003 |title=The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity |journal=The Journal of Clinical Investigation |volume=111 |issue=1 |pages=91–8 |doi=10.1172/JCI16567 |doi-broken-date=2015-01-01 |pmc=151837 |pmid=12511592}}
- Displays as:
- Viollet, Benoît; Andreelli, Fabrizio; Jørgensen, Sebastian B.; Perrin, Christophe; Geloen, Alain; et al. (January 2003). "The AMP-activated protein kinase α2 catalytic subunit controls whole-body insulin sensitivity". The Journal of Clinical Investigation. 111 (1): 91–8. doi:10.1172/JCI16567 (inactive 2015-01-01). PMC 151837. PMID 12511592.CS1 maint: DOI inactive as of January 2015 (link)
- If the article is in a foreign language, and the original title is unknown
Enclose the translated title in square brackets and use
|title=.
{{cite journal |last=Huang |first=Y. |last2=Lu |first2=J. |last3=Shen |first3=Y. |last4=Lu |first4=J. |lastauthoramp=yes |date=March 1999 |title=[The protective effects of total flavonoids from Lycium Barbarum L. on lipid peroxidation of liver mitochondria and red blood cell in rats] |journal=Wei Sheng Yan Jiu |language=Chinese |volume=28 |issue=2 |pages=115–6 |pmid=11938998}}
- Displays as:
- Huang, Y.; Lu, J.; Shen, Y. & Lu, J. (March 1999). "[The protective effects of total flavonoids from Lycium Barbarum L. on lipid peroxidation of liver mitochondria and red blood cell in rats]". Wei Sheng Yan Jiu (in Chinese). 28 (2): 115–6. PMID 11938998. Cite uses deprecated parameter
|lastauthoramp= (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
- Other examples
{{cite journal |last=Smith |first=Joseph III |authorlink=Joseph Smith |date=October 1879 |title=Last Testimony of Sister Emma |journal=The Saints' Herald |volume=26 |page=289}}
- Displays as:
- Smith, Joseph III (October 1879). "Last Testimony of Sister Emma". The Saints' Herald. 26: 289.
{{cite journal |last=Woodin |first=W. Hugh |date=2001 |title=The Continuum Hypothesis, Part I |url=http://www.ams.org/notices/200106/fea-woodin.pdf |format=PDF |journal=Notices of the AMS |location=Providence, Rhode Island, United States |publisher=American Mathematical Society |volume=48 |issue=6 |pages=567–576 |issn=1088-9477 |oclc=34550461}}
- Displays as:
- Woodin, W. Hugh (2001). "The Continuum Hypothesis, Part I" (PDF). Notices of the AMS. Providence, Rhode Island, United States: American Mathematical Society. 48 (6): 567–576. ISSN 1088-9477. OCLC 34550461.
{{cite journal |title=Disney Releases 10 Titles on Laser Videodisc |journal=Videodisc/Videotex |volume=2 |issue=3 |page=175 |date=1982}}
- Displays as:
- "Disney Releases 10 Titles on Laser Videodisc". Videodisc/Videotex. 2 (3): 175. 1982.
Parameters
Syntax
COinS
Deprecated
Description
Authors
Date
Editors
Title
URL
Periodical
Publisher
Edition, series, volume
In-source locations
Identifiers
Subscription or registration required
Lay summary
Quote
Anchor
Display options
Notes
Although it may appear redundant to include multiple ids for articles, it is helpful for many editors who only have access to a certain resource. If only one ID is to be included, the DOI should be used, as this is the universal standard preferred by professional publications. Specifying a link as a doi, pmid etc. is always preferable to including it as a url parameter, as it makes it clear that the link is accurate and stable, but not necessarily openly accessible.
Alternate usages
If the work has any of the following identifiers, then one of these specific templates may be used:
However, because these templates can be user-filled, they are prone to user error, and they generate a style that may not be compatible with other citations in the article (see WP:CITEVAR), so using the full cite journal template may be preferable, depending on the content area. For medical articles, this citation-filling template can be used to generate a cite journal template from a PubMed identified (PMID).
See also
This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.
