Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite mailing list"

50px Template documentation

Usage

{{cite mailing list |url= |title= |date= |accessdate=25 October 2020 |mailinglist= |last= |first= |author= |authorlink= |language= |quote= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |ref= }}

{{cite mailing list |url= |title= |date= |accessdate=25 October 2020 |mailinglist= |last= |first= |authorlink= }}

|}

Examples

{{cite mailing list |url=http://lists.debian.org/debian-announce/debian-announce-1996/msg00021.html |title=Debian Linux Distribution Release 1.1 Now Available |mailinglist=debian-announce |date=June 6 1996 |last=Perens |first=Bruce |authorlink=Bruce Perens}}

Parameters

Syntax

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Title

mailinglist: Title of mailing list. May be wikilinked to an existing Wikipedia article. Formatted in italics.

Publisher

Edition

In-source locations

URL

Anchor

Identifiers

Quote

Laysummary

Display options

See also

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.