Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite map"

These specific-source templates use {{cite map}} as a meta-template:

Usage

{{cite map |publisher= |title= |trans_title= |map= |mapurl= |date= |year= |url= |scale= |series= |version= |cartography= |page= |pages= |section= |inset= |edition= |location= |language= |format= |isbn= |id= |ref= |accessdate= |archiveurl= |archivedate= }}

Examples

{{Cite map |publisher=OpenStreetMap |publisher-link= OpenStreetMap |title=E.T. Seton Park – OpenStreetMap |url=http://www.openstreetmap.org/?lat=43.70891&lon=-79.34334&zoom=15&layers=M&way=25480325 |cartography=OpenStreetMap contributors |accessdate=26 November 2011}}

E.T. Seton Park – OpenStreetMap (Map). Cartography by OpenStreetMap contributors. OpenStreetMap .

{{Cite map |publisher=Skelly Oil Company |title=Highway Map of Oklahoma |cartography=Diversified Map Co |year=1966 |section=11C}}

Highway Map of Oklahoma (Map). Cartography by Diversified Map Co. Skelly Oil Company. 1966. § 11C.

{{Cite map |publisher=Rand McNally |title=Discovery Atlas of the United States |year=1993 |page=7 |section=7G}}

Discovery Atlas of the United States (Map). Rand McNally. 1993. p. 7. § 7G.

{{Cite map |publisher=Stanley Maps |title=Mt. Rainier National Park |scale=1 : 30,000 |year=2000 |edition=Centennial |cartography=Charles B. Kitterman / Kulshan Cartographic Services |isbn=0-9662209-4-3}}

Mt. Rainier National Park (Map) (Centennial ed.). 1 : 30,000. Cartography by Charles B. Kitterman / Kulshan Cartographic Services. Stanley Maps. 2000. ISBN 0-9662209-4-3 .

{{Cite map |publisher=Kansas Department of Transportation |title=Official State Transportation Map |url=http://www.ksdot.org/burtransplan/maps/state-pdf/kansas0708.pdf |format= PDF |edition=2005-2006 |section=F9 |accessdate=2007-03-30}}

Official State Transportation Map (PDF) (Map) (2005-2006 ed.). Kansas Department of Transportation. § F9 .

{{Cite map |publisher=New Zealand Department of Conservation |publisher-link= New Zealand Department of Conservation |title=Kepker Track |series=Parkmap |scale=1 : 50,000 |edition=3rd |year=2003 |cartography=GeoSmart (NZ) Ltd}}

Kepker Track (Map) (3rd ed.). 1 : 60,000. Parkmap. Cartography by GeoSmart (NZ) Ltd. New Zealand Department of Conservation. 2003.

{{Cite map |publisher=Ordnance Survey Ireland |publisher-link= Ordnance Survey Ireland |title=Kerry |series=Discovery Series |scale=1 : 60,000 |edition=2nd |year=2000 |isbn=1-901496-59-7}}

Kerry (Map) (2nd ed.). 1 : 50,000. Discovery Series. Ordnance Survey Ireland. 2000. ISBN 1-901496-59-7 .

{{Cite map |publisher=United States Geological Survey |publisher-link= United States Geological Survey |title=Mount Adams East Quadrangle - Washington - Yakima Co. |year=1998 |scale=1 : 24,000 |series=7,5 Minute Series (Topographic) |isbn=0-607-92088-2}}

Mount Adams East Quadrangle - Washington - Yakima Co (Map). 1 : 24,000. 7,5 Minute Series (Topographic). United States Geological Survey. 1998. ISBN 0-607-92088-2 .

{{Cite map |publisher=Colorado State Highway Department |date=July 1923 |mapurl=http://books.google.com/books?id=czs5AQAAMAAJ&pg=RA10-PA12 |map=New Map Showing the 8,880 Miles Which Comprise Colorado's Primary Highway System |title=Colorado Highways |scale=Scale not given |cartography=CSHD |volume=2 |issue=7 |pages=12–13 |oclc=11880590 |accessdate= November 18, 2013}}

Parameters

Syntax

Deprecated

Description

Title

map: The title of the map, if published in an atlas, book, or journal. May be wikilinked or may use mapurl, but not both. Displays in quotes.

Publisher

Edition, series

In-source locations

URL

Anchor

Identifiers

Quote

Laysummary

Display options

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.







