Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite map"

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
These specific-source templates use {{cite map}} as a meta-template:
- {{Bing maps}}
- {{Google maps}}
- {{Yahoo maps}}
Usage
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
{{cite map |publisher= |title= |trans_title= |map= |mapurl= |date= |year= |url= |scale= |series= |version= |cartography= |page= |pages= |section= |inset= |edition= |location= |language= |format= |isbn= |id= |ref= |accessdate= |archiveurl= |archivedate= }}
{{cite map |publisher = |title = |trans_title = |map = |mapurl = |date = |year = |url = |scale = |series = |version = |cartography = |page = |pages = |section = |inset = |edition = |location = |language = |format = |isbn = |id = |ref = |accessdate = |archiveurl = |archivedate = }}
Examples
{{Cite map |publisher=OpenStreetMap |publisher-link= OpenStreetMap |title=E.T. Seton Park – OpenStreetMap |url=http://www.openstreetmap.org/?lat=43.70891&lon=-79.34334&zoom=15&layers=M&way=25480325 |cartography=OpenStreetMap contributors |accessdate=26 November 2011}}
E.T. Seton Park – OpenStreetMap (Map). Cartography by OpenStreetMap contributors. OpenStreetMap. Retrieved 26 November 2011.
|publisher-link=ignored (help)
{{Cite map |publisher=Skelly Oil Company |title=Highway Map of Oklahoma |cartography=Diversified Map Co |year=1966 |section=11C}}
- Highway Map of Oklahoma (Map). Cartography by Diversified Map Co. Skelly Oil Company. 1966. § 11C.
{{Cite map |publisher=Rand McNally |title=Discovery Atlas of the United States |year=1993 |page=7 |section=7G}}
- Discovery Atlas of the United States (Map). Rand McNally. 1993. p. 7. § 7G.
{{Cite map |publisher=Stanley Maps |title=Mt. Rainier National Park |scale=1 : 30,000 |year=2000 |edition=Centennial |cartography=Charles B. Kitterman / Kulshan Cartographic Services |isbn=0-9662209-4-3}}
- Mt. Rainier National Park (Map) (Centennial ed.). 1 : 30,000. Cartography by Charles B. Kitterman / Kulshan Cartographic Services. Stanley Maps. 2000. ISBN 0-9662209-4-3.
{{Cite map |publisher=Kansas Department of Transportation |title=Official State Transportation Map |url=http://www.ksdot.org/burtransplan/maps/state-pdf/kansas0708.pdf |format= PDF |edition=2005-2006 |section=F9 |accessdate=2007-03-30}}
- Official State Transportation Map (PDF) (Map) (2005-2006 ed.). Kansas Department of Transportation. § F9. Retrieved 2007-03-30.
{{Cite map |publisher=New Zealand Department of Conservation |publisher-link= New Zealand Department of Conservation |title=Kepker Track |series=Parkmap |scale=1 : 50,000 |edition=3rd |year=2003 |cartography=GeoSmart (NZ) Ltd}}
Kepker Track (Map) (3rd ed.). 1 : 60,000. Parkmap. Cartography by GeoSmart (NZ) Ltd. New Zealand Department of Conservation. 2003.
|publisher-link=ignored (help)
{{Cite map |publisher=Ordnance Survey Ireland |publisher-link= Ordnance Survey Ireland |title=Kerry |series=Discovery Series |scale=1 : 60,000 |edition=2nd |year=2000 |isbn=1-901496-59-7}}
Kerry (Map) (2nd ed.). 1 : 50,000. Discovery Series. Ordnance Survey Ireland. 2000. ISBN 1-901496-59-7.
|publisher-link=ignored (help)
{{Cite map |publisher=United States Geological Survey |publisher-link= United States Geological Survey |title=Mount Adams East Quadrangle - Washington - Yakima Co. |year=1998 |scale=1 : 24,000 |series=7,5 Minute Series (Topographic) |isbn=0-607-92088-2}}
Mount Adams East Quadrangle - Washington - Yakima Co (Map). 1 : 24,000. 7,5 Minute Series (Topographic). United States Geological Survey. 1998. ISBN 0-607-92088-2.
|publisher-link=ignored (help)
{{Cite map |publisher=Colorado State Highway Department |date=July 1923 |mapurl=http://books.google.com/books?id=czs5AQAAMAAJ&pg=RA10-PA12 |map=New Map Showing the 8,880 Miles Which Comprise Colorado's Primary Highway System |title=Colorado Highways |scale=Scale not given |cartography=CSHD |volume=2 |issue=7 |pages=12–13 |oclc=11880590 |accessdate= November 18, 2013}}
- "New Map Showing the 8,880 Miles Which Comprise Colorado's Primary Highway System" (Map). Colorado Highways. Scale not given. Cartography by CSHD. Colorado State Highway Department. 2. July 1923. pp. 12–13. OCLC 11880590. Retrieved November 18, 2013.
Parameters
Syntax
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Deprecated
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Description
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- map: The title of the map, if published in an atlas, book, or journal. May be wikilinked or may use mapurl, but not both. Displays in quotes.
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Publisher
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Edition, series
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
In-source locations
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Laysummary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
