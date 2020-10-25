Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite news"
Usage
- To cite a news article with a credited author
{{cite news |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |newspaper= |location= |accessdate= }}
- To cite a news article with no credited author
{{cite news |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |newspaper= |location= |date= |accessdate= }}
- To cite an online news article that has been archived
{{cite news |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |newspaper= |location= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |accessdate= }}
- To cite a news article written in a foreign language
{{cite news |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |language= |newspaper= |location= |accessdate= }}
- To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language news article re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite news |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans-title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |newspaper= |location= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |accessdate= |via= |subscription= |quote= }}
|}
{{cite news |last1= |first1= |author-link1= |last2= |first2= |author-link2= |last3= |first3= |author-link3= |last4= |first4= |author-link4= |last5= |first5= |author-link5= |display-authors= |author-mask= |author-name-separator= |author-separator= |lastauthoramp= |date= |year= |title= |script-title= |trans-title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |editor1-last= |editor1-first= |editor1-link= |editor2-last= |editor2-first= |editor2-link= |editor3-last= |editor3-first= |editor3-link= |editor4-last= |editor4-first= |editor4-link= |editor5-last= |editor5-first= |editor5-link= |display-editors= |department= |newspaper= |type= |series= |language= |volume= |issue= |others= |edition= |location= |publisher= |publication-date= |agency= |page= |pages= |at= |nopp= |arxiv= |asin= |bibcode= |doi= |doi-broken-date= |isbn= |issn= |jfm= |jstor= |lccn= |mr= |oclc= |ol= |osti= |pmc= |pmid= |rfc= |ssrn= |zbl= |id= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |accessdate= |via= |registration= |subscription= |layurl= |laysource= |laydate= |quote= |separator= |postscript= |ref= }}
|}
Examples
- A news article with a credited author
{{cite news |last=Wolford |first=Ben |date=2013-10-17 |title=Citrus Canker Lawsuit Headed Back to Trial |url=http://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/palm-beach/fl-citrus-canker-ruling-20131016,0,7602285.story |newspaper=South Florida Sun-Sentinel |accessdate=2013-10-17}}
- Displays as:
- Wolford, Ben (2013-10-17). "Citrus Canker Lawsuit Headed Back to Trial". South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Retrieved 2013-10-17.
- A news article released by a news agency and having no credited author
{{cite news |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Bellingham Police Arrest WWU Student in Melee |url=http://blogs.seattletimes.com/today/2013/10/bellingham-police-arrest-wwu-student-in-melee/ |newspaper=The Seattle Times |agency=Associated Press |date=2013-10-17 |accessdate=2013-10-17}}
- Displays as:
- "Bellingham Police Arrest WWU Student in Melee". The Seattle Times. Associated Press. 2013-10-17. Retrieved 2013-10-17.
- A news article that has been archived
{{cite news |last=Pank |first=Philip |date=2013-10-18 |title=Families Accuse Network Rail of Cover-Up |url=http://www.thetimes.co.uk/tto/business/industries/transport/article3897709.ece |deadurl=no |newspaper=The Times |location=London |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KS5scqfE |archivedate=2013-10-18 |accessdate=2013-10-18}}
- Displays as:
- Pank, Philip (2013-10-18). "Families Accuse Network Rail of Cover-Up". The Times. London. Archived from the original on 2013-10-18. Retrieved 2013-10-18. Unknown parameter
|deadurl=ignored (
|url-status=suggested) (help)
- A news article written in a foreign language
{{cite news |last=Bourmaud |first=François-Xavier |date=2013-10-17 |title=Hollande dans le Bourbier de L'affaire Leonarda |trans-title=Holland in the Quagmire of the Leonarda Case |url=http://www.lefigaro.fr/politique/2013/10/17/01002-20131017ARTFIG00575-hollande-dans-le-bourbier-de-l-affaire-leonarda.php |language=French |newspaper=Le Figaro |location=Paris |accessdate=2013-10-17}}
- Displays as:
- Bourmaud, François-Xavier (2013-10-17). "Hollande dans le Bourbier de L'affaire Leonarda" [Holland in the Quagmire of the Leonarda Case]. Le Figaro (in French). Paris. Retrieved 2013-10-17.CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
- A two author news article that you quote and archive, is written in a foreign language and has been re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite news |last1=Sueiro |first1=Marcos |last2=Guzman |first2=Lucia |date=2012-05-12 |title=El Crimen de Lucia Barranta Será Juzgado por un Jurado Popular |trans-title=Lucia Barranta's Crime Will Be Judged by a Jury |url=http://www.elmundo.es/elmundo/2013/10/17/espana/6845003888.html |deadurl=yes |format=PDF |language=Spanish |newspaper=El Mundo |location=Madrid, Spain |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KS7JR04T |archivedate=2012-06-22 |accessdate=2012-06-22 |via=Highbeam Research |subscription=yes |quote=Los comparecientes lo harán en calidad de imputados por un delito de homicidio.}}
- Displays as:
- Sueiro, Marcos; Guzman, Lucia (2012-05-12). "El Crimen de Lucia Barranta Será Juzgado por un Jurado Popular" [Lucia Barranta's Crime Will Be Judged by a Jury]. El Mundo (in Spanish). Madrid, Spain. Archived from the original (PDF) on 2012-06-22. Retrieved 2012-06-22 – via Highbeam Research.
Los comparecientes lo harán en calidad de imputados por un delito de homicidio.Unknown parameter
|deadurl=ignored (
|url-status=suggested) (help); Unknown parameter
|subscription=ignored (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
Parameters
Syntax
COinS
Deprecated
Description
Authors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Periodical
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Publisher
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Edition, volume
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
In-source locations
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Editors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Laysummary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Subscription or registration required
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
TemplateData
TemplateData for Cite news
This template formats a citation to a news article in print, video, audio or web using the provided source information (e.g. author, publication, date) and various formatting options.
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Status
|URL
url
URL
The URL of the online location where the text of the publication can be found
|String
|suggested
|Source title
title
The title of the source page on the website; displays in quotes
|String
|required
|Last name
last
author
author1
authors
last1
The surname of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'.
|Unknown
|suggested
|First name
first
first1
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'.
|Unknown
|suggested
|Source date
date
Full date of the source; do not wikilink
|String
|suggested
|Work
work
Name of the source periodical; may be wikilinked; displays in italics; alias of 'newspaper', 'journal', 'magazine', 'periodical'
|String
|suggested
|Publisher
publisher
Name of the publisher; displays after title
|String
|optional
|Author link
authorlink
author-link
author1-link
authorlink1
author-link1
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the author; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last2
author2
The surname of the second author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink2'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first2
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the second author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink2
author2-link
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author. (Up to nine authors can be listed, 3-9 are toward the end of the parameter list)
|Page
|optional
|Newspaper
newspaper
Name of the newspaper; displays after title
|String
|optional
|URL access date
accessdate
access-date
The full date when the original URL was accessed; do not wikilink
|String
|suggested
|Others
others
Used to record other contributions to the work, such as 'Illustrated by John Smith' or 'Translated by John Smith'
|String
|optional
|Month of publication
month
Name of the month of publication; do not wikilink; use 'date' instead, if day of month is also known
|String
|optional
|Year of publication
year
Year of the source being referenced; use 'date' instead, if month and day are also known
|String
|optional
|Original year
origyear
Original year of publication; provide specifics
|String
|optional
|Editor last name
editor-last
The surname of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-last', 'editor', and 'editors'
|Unknown
|optional
|Editor first name
editor-first
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-first'
|Unknown
|optional
|Editor link
editor-link
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the editor; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-link'
|Page
|optional
|Issue
issue
Issue identifier when the source is part of a series that is published periodically
|String
|optional
|Department
department
Department within the periodical
|String
|optional
|Location of publication
location
Geographical place of publication; usually not wikilinked; omit when the publication name includes place; alias of 'place'
|String
|optional
|Place of publication
publication-place
Publication place shows after title; if 'place' or 'location' are also given, they are displayed before the title prefixed with 'written at'
|String
|optional
|Publication date
publication-date
Date of publication when different from the date the work was written; do not wikilink
|String
|optional
|Agency
agency
The news agency (wire service) that provided the content; examples: Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse
|String
|optional
|Edition
edition
When the publication has more than one edition; for example: '2nd', 'Revised' etc.; suffixed with ' ed.'
|String
|optional
|Volume
volume
For one publication published in several volumes
|String
|optional
|Page
page
Page in the source that supports the content; displays after 'p.'
|String
|optional
|Pages
pages
Pages in the source that support the content (not an indication of the number of pages in the source; displays after 'pp.'
|String
|optional
|No pp
nopp
Set to 'y' to suppress the 'p.' or 'pp.' display with 'page' or 'pages' when inappropriate (such as 'Front cover')
|String
|optional
|At
at
May be used instead of 'page' or 'pages' where a page number is inappropriate or insufficient
|String
|optional
|Language
language
The language in which the source is written, if not English; use the full language name; do not use icons or templates
|String
|optional
|Script title
script-title
For titles in languages that do not use a Latin-based alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Japanese, etc). Prefix with two-character ISO639-1 language code followed by a colon. For Japanese use: |script-title=ja:...
|String
|optional
|Translated title
trans-title
An English language title, if the source cited is in a foreign language; 'language' is recommended
|String
|optional
|Type
type
Additional information about the media type of the source; format in sentence case
|String
|optional
|Format
format
Format of the work referred to by 'url'; examples: PDF, DOC, XLS; do not specify HTML
|String
|optional
|arXiv identifier
arxiv
An identifier for arXive electronic preprints of scientific papers
|String
|optional
|AZIN
asin
Amazon Standard Identification Number; 10 characters
|String
|optional
|AZIN TLD
asin-tld
ASIN top-level domain for Amazon sites other than the US
|String
|optional
|Bibcode
bibcode
Bibliographic Reference Code (REFCODE); 19 characters
|String
|optional
|DOI
doi
Digital Object Identifier; begins with '10.'
|String
|optional
|DOI broken date
doi-broken-date
The date that the DOI was determined to be broken
|String
|optional
|ISBN
isbn
International Standard Book Number; use the 13-digit ISBN where possible
|String
|optional
|ISSN
issn
International Standard Serial Number; 8 characters; may be split into two groups of four using a hyphen
|String
|optional
|jfm code
jfm
Jahrbuch über die Fortschritte der Mathematik classification code
|String
|optional
|JSTOR
jstor
JSTOR identifier
|String
|optional
|LCCN
lccn
Library of Congress Control Number
|String
|optional
|MR
mr
Mathematical Reviews identifier
|String
|optional
|OCLC
oclc
Online Computer Library Center number
|String
|optional
|OL
ol
Open Library identifier
|String
|optional
|OSTI
osti
Office of Scientific and Technical Information identifier
|String
|optional
|PMC
pmc
PubMed Center article number
|String
|optional
|PMID
pmid
PubMed Unique Identifier
|String
|optional
|RFC
rfc
Request for Comments number
|String
|optional
|SSRN
ssrn
Social Science Research Network
|String
|optional
|Zbl
zbl
Zentralblatt MATH journal identifier
|String
|optional
|id
id
A unique identifier used where none of the specialized ones are applicable
|String
|optional
|Archive URL
archiveurl
archive-url
The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the URL becomes unavailable; requires 'archivedate'
|String
|optional
|Archive date
archivedate
archive-date
Date when the original URL was archived; do not wikilink
|String
|optional
|Dead URL
deadurl
dead-url
If set to 'no', the title display is adjusted; useful for when the URL is archived preemptively but still live
|String
|optional
|Quote
quote
Relevant text quoted from the source; displays last, enclosed in quotes; needs to include terminating punctuation
|String
|optional
|Ref
ref
An anchor identifier; can be made the target of wikilinks to full references; special value 'harv' generates an anchor suitable for the harv and sfn templates
|String
|optional
|Separator
separator
The punctuation used to separate lists of authors, editors, etc.; a space must be encoded as   to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'
|String
|optional
|Postscript
postscript
The closing punctuation for the citation; ignored if 'quote' is defined; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'
|String
|optional
|Lay URL
layurl
URL link to a non-technical summary or review of the source; alias of 'laysummary'
|String
|optional
|Lay source
laysource
Name of the source of the laysummary; displays in italics, preceded by an en dash
|String
|optional
|Lay date
laydate
Date of the summary; displays in parentheses
|String
|optional
|Last name
last3
author3
The surname of the third author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink3'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first3
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the third author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink3
author3-link
author-link3
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last4
author4
The surname of the fourth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink4'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first4
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fourth author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink4
author4-link
author-link4
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the fourth author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last5
author5
The surname of the fifth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink5'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first5
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fifth author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink5
author5-link
author-link5
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last6
author6
The surname of the sixth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink6'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first6
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the sixth author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink6
author6-link
author-link6
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last7
author7
The surname of the seventh author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink7'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first7
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the seventh author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink7
author7-link
author7-link
author-link7
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the seventh author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last8
author8
The surname of the eighth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink8'.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first8
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the eighth author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink8
author8-link
author-link8
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the eighth author.
|Page
|optional
|Last name
last9
author9
The surname of the ninth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink9'. If nine authors are defined, then only eight will show and 'et al.' will show in place of the last author.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name
first9
Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the ninth author; don't wikilink.
|Unknown
|optional
|Author link
authorlink9
author9-link
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the ninth author.
|Page
|optional
|Author mask
author-mask
Replaces the name of the first author with em dashes or text; set to a numeric value 'n' to set the dash 'n' em spaces wide; set to a text value to display the text without a trailing author separator; for example, 'with' instead
|String
|optional
|Author name separator
author-name-separator
Changes the separator between last and first names; defaults to a comma and space; a space must be encoded as  
|String
|optional
|Author separator
author-separator
Changes the separator between authors; defaults to a semicolon and space; a space must be encoded as  
|String
|optional
|Display authors
display-authors
displayauthors
number of authors to display before 'et al.' is used;
|Number
|optional
|Last author ampersand
lastauthoramp
When set to any value, changes the separator between the last two names of the author list to 'space ampersand space'
|String
|optional
