Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite news"

Usage

{{cite news
| last1                 = 
| first1                = 
| author-link1          = 
| last2                 = 
| first2                = 
| author-link2          = 
| last3                 = 
| first3                = 
| author-link3          = 
| last4                 = 
| first4                = 
| author-link4          = 
| last5                 = 
| first5                = 
| author-link5          = 
| displayauthors        = 
| author-mask           = 
| author-name-separator = 
| author-separator      = 
| lastauthoramp         = 
| date                  = 
| year                  = 
| title                 =
| script-title          =
| trans-title           = 
| url                   = 
| deadurl               = 
| format                = 
| editor1-last          = 
| editor1-first         = 
| editor1-link          = 
| editor2-last          = 
| editor2-first         = 
| editor2-link          = 
| editor3-last          = 
| editor3-first         = 
| editor3-link          = 
| editor4-last          = 
| editor4-first         = 
| editor4-link          = 
| editor5-last          = 
| editor5-first         = 
| editor5-link          = 
| displayeditors        = 
| department            = 
| newspaper             = 
| type                  = 
| series                = 
| language              = 
| volume                = 
| issue                 = 
| others                = 
| edition               = 
| location              = 
| publisher             = 
| publication-date      = 
| agency                = 
| page                  = 
| pages                 = 
| at                    = 
| nopp                  =
| arxiv                 = 
| asin                  = 
| bibcode               = 
| doi                   = 
| doi-brokendate        = 
| isbn                  = 
| issn                  = 
| jfm                   = 
| jstor                 = 
| lccn                  = 
| mr                    = 
| oclc                  = 
| ol                    = 
| osti                  = 
| pmc                   = 
| pmid                  = 
| rfc                   = 
| ssrn                  = 
| zbl                   = 
| id                    = 
| archiveurl            = 
| archivedate           = 
| accessdate            = 
| via                   = 
| registration          = 
| subscription          = 
| layurl                = 
| laysource             = 
| laydate               = 
| quote                 = 
| separator             = 
| postscript            = 
| ref                   = 
}}

Examples

A news article with a credited author

{{cite news |last=Wolford |first=Ben |date=2013-10-17 |title=Citrus Canker Lawsuit Headed Back to Trial |url=http://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/palm-beach/fl-citrus-canker-ruling-20131016,0,7602285.story |newspaper=South Florida Sun-Sentinel |accessdate=2013-10-17}}

Displays as:
  • Wolford, Ben (2013-10-17). "Citrus Canker Lawsuit Headed Back to Trial". South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Retrieved 2013-10-17.


A news article released by a news agency and having no credited author

{{cite news |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Bellingham Police Arrest WWU Student in Melee |url=http://blogs.seattletimes.com/today/2013/10/bellingham-police-arrest-wwu-student-in-melee/ |newspaper=The Seattle Times |agency=Associated Press |date=2013-10-17 |accessdate=2013-10-17}}

Displays as:


A news article that has been archived

{{cite news |last=Pank |first=Philip |date=2013-10-18 |title=Families Accuse Network Rail of Cover-Up |url=http://www.thetimes.co.uk/tto/business/industries/transport/article3897709.ece |deadurl=no |newspaper=The Times |location=London |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KS5scqfE |archivedate=2013-10-18 |accessdate=2013-10-18}}

Displays as:


A news article written in a foreign language

{{cite news |last=Bourmaud |first=François-Xavier |date=2013-10-17 |title=Hollande dans le Bourbier de L'affaire Leonarda |trans-title=Holland in the Quagmire of the Leonarda Case |url=http://www.lefigaro.fr/politique/2013/10/17/01002-20131017ARTFIG00575-hollande-dans-le-bourbier-de-l-affaire-leonarda.php |language=French |newspaper=Le Figaro |location=Paris |accessdate=2013-10-17}}

Displays as:


A two author news article that you quote and archive, is written in a foreign language and has been re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

{{cite news |last1=Sueiro |first1=Marcos |last2=Guzman |first2=Lucia |date=2012-05-12 |title=El Crimen de Lucia Barranta Será Juzgado por un Jurado Popular |trans-title=Lucia Barranta's Crime Will Be Judged by a Jury |url=http://www.elmundo.es/elmundo/2013/10/17/espana/6845003888.html |deadurl=yes |format=PDF |language=Spanish |newspaper=El Mundo |location=Madrid, Spain |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KS7JR04T |archivedate=2012-06-22 |accessdate=2012-06-22 |via=Highbeam Research |subscription=yes |quote=Los comparecientes lo harán en calidad de imputados por un delito de homicidio.}}

Displays as:
  • Sueiro, Marcos; Guzman, Lucia (2012-05-12). "El Crimen de Lucia Barranta Será Juzgado por un Jurado Popular" [Lucia Barranta's Crime Will Be Judged by a Jury]. El Mundo (in Spanish). Madrid, Spain. Archived from the original (PDF) on 2012-06-22. Retrieved 2012-06-22 – via Highbeam Research. Los comparecientes lo harán en calidad de imputados por un delito de homicidio. Unknown parameter |deadurl= ignored (|url-status= suggested) (help); Unknown parameter |subscription= ignored (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)

Parameters

Syntax

COinS

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Title

Periodical

Date

Publisher

Edition, volume

In-source locations

URL

Anchor

Identifiers

Quote

Editors

Laysummary

Display options

Subscription or registration required

TemplateData

This is the TemplateData documentation for this template used by VisualEditor and other tools; see the monthly parameter usage report for this template.

TemplateData for Cite news

This template formats a citation to a news article in print, video, audio or web using the provided source information (e.g. author, publication, date) and various formatting options.

Template parameters

ParameterDescriptionTypeStatus
URLurl URL

The URL of the online location where the text of the publication can be found

Stringsuggested
Source titletitle

The title of the source page on the website; displays in quotes

Stringrequired
Last namelast author author1 authors last1

The surname of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'.

Unknownsuggested
First namefirst first1

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'.

Unknownsuggested
Source datedate

Full date of the source; do not wikilink

Stringsuggested
Workwork

Name of the source periodical; may be wikilinked; displays in italics; alias of 'newspaper', 'journal', 'magazine', 'periodical'

Stringsuggested
Publisherpublisher

Name of the publisher; displays after title

Stringoptional
Author linkauthorlink author-link author1-link authorlink1 author-link1

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the author; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors

Pageoptional
Last namelast2 author2

The surname of the second author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink2'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst2

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the second author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink2 author2-link

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author. (Up to nine authors can be listed, 3-9 are toward the end of the parameter list)

Pageoptional
Newspapernewspaper

Name of the newspaper; displays after title

Stringoptional
URL access dateaccessdate access-date

The full date when the original URL was accessed; do not wikilink

Stringsuggested
Othersothers

Used to record other contributions to the work, such as 'Illustrated by John Smith' or 'Translated by John Smith'

Stringoptional
Month of publicationmonth

Name of the month of publication; do not wikilink; use 'date' instead, if day of month is also known

Stringoptional
Year of publicationyear

Year of the source being referenced; use 'date' instead, if month and day are also known

Stringoptional
Original yearorigyear

Original year of publication; provide specifics

Stringoptional
Editor last nameeditor-last

The surname of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-last', 'editor', and 'editors'

Unknownoptional
Editor first nameeditor-first

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-first'

Unknownoptional
Editor linkeditor-link

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the editor; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-link'

Pageoptional
Issueissue

Issue identifier when the source is part of a series that is published periodically

Stringoptional
Departmentdepartment

Department within the periodical

Stringoptional
Location of publicationlocation

Geographical place of publication; usually not wikilinked; omit when the publication name includes place; alias of 'place'

Stringoptional
Place of publicationpublication-place

Publication place shows after title; if 'place' or 'location' are also given, they are displayed before the title prefixed with 'written at'

Stringoptional
Publication datepublication-date

Date of publication when different from the date the work was written; do not wikilink

Stringoptional
Agencyagency

The news agency (wire service) that provided the content; examples: Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse

Stringoptional
Editionedition

When the publication has more than one edition; for example: '2nd', 'Revised' etc.; suffixed with ' ed.'

Stringoptional
Volumevolume

For one publication published in several volumes

Stringoptional
Pagepage

Page in the source that supports the content; displays after 'p.'

Stringoptional
Pagespages

Pages in the source that support the content (not an indication of the number of pages in the source; displays after 'pp.'

Stringoptional
No ppnopp

Set to 'y' to suppress the 'p.' or 'pp.' display with 'page' or 'pages' when inappropriate (such as 'Front cover')

Stringoptional
Atat

May be used instead of 'page' or 'pages' where a page number is inappropriate or insufficient

Stringoptional
Languagelanguage

The language in which the source is written, if not English; use the full language name; do not use icons or templates

Stringoptional
Script titlescript-title

For titles in languages that do not use a Latin-based alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Japanese, etc). Prefix with two-character ISO639-1 language code followed by a colon. For Japanese use: |script-title=ja:...

Stringoptional
Translated titletrans-title

An English language title, if the source cited is in a foreign language; 'language' is recommended

Stringoptional
Typetype

Additional information about the media type of the source; format in sentence case

Stringoptional
Formatformat

Format of the work referred to by 'url'; examples: PDF, DOC, XLS; do not specify HTML

Stringoptional
arXiv identifierarxiv

An identifier for arXive electronic preprints of scientific papers

Stringoptional
AZINasin

Amazon Standard Identification Number; 10 characters

Stringoptional
AZIN TLDasin-tld

ASIN top-level domain for Amazon sites other than the US

Stringoptional
Bibcodebibcode

Bibliographic Reference Code (REFCODE); 19 characters

Stringoptional
DOIdoi

Digital Object Identifier; begins with '10.'

Stringoptional
DOI broken datedoi-broken-date

The date that the DOI was determined to be broken

Stringoptional
ISBNisbn

International Standard Book Number; use the 13-digit ISBN where possible

Stringoptional
ISSNissn

International Standard Serial Number; 8 characters; may be split into two groups of four using a hyphen

Stringoptional
jfm codejfm

Jahrbuch über die Fortschritte der Mathematik classification code

Stringoptional
JSTORjstor

JSTOR identifier

Stringoptional
LCCNlccn

Library of Congress Control Number

Stringoptional
MRmr

Mathematical Reviews identifier

Stringoptional
OCLCoclc

Online Computer Library Center number

Stringoptional
OLol

Open Library identifier

Stringoptional
OSTIosti

Office of Scientific and Technical Information identifier

Stringoptional
PMCpmc

PubMed Center article number

Stringoptional
PMIDpmid

PubMed Unique Identifier

Stringoptional
RFCrfc

Request for Comments number

Stringoptional
SSRNssrn

Social Science Research Network

Stringoptional
Zblzbl

Zentralblatt MATH journal identifier

Stringoptional
idid

A unique identifier used where none of the specialized ones are applicable

Stringoptional
Archive URLarchiveurl archive-url

The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the URL becomes unavailable; requires 'archivedate'

Stringoptional
Archive datearchivedate archive-date

Date when the original URL was archived; do not wikilink

Stringoptional
Dead URLdeadurl dead-url

If set to 'no', the title display is adjusted; useful for when the URL is archived preemptively but still live

Stringoptional
Quotequote

Relevant text quoted from the source; displays last, enclosed in quotes; needs to include terminating punctuation

Stringoptional
Refref

An anchor identifier; can be made the target of wikilinks to full references; special value 'harv' generates an anchor suitable for the harv and sfn templates

Stringoptional
Separatorseparator

The punctuation used to separate lists of authors, editors, etc.; a space must be encoded as &#32; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'

Default
.
Stringoptional
Postscriptpostscript

The closing punctuation for the citation; ignored if 'quote' is defined; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none'

Default
.
Stringoptional
Lay URLlayurl

URL link to a non-technical summary or review of the source; alias of 'laysummary'

Stringoptional
Lay sourcelaysource

Name of the source of the laysummary; displays in italics, preceded by an en dash

Stringoptional
Lay datelaydate

Date of the summary; displays in parentheses

Stringoptional
Last namelast3 author3

The surname of the third author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink3'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst3

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the third author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink3 author3-link author-link3

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast4 author4

The surname of the fourth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink4'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst4

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fourth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink4 author4-link author-link4

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the fourth author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast5 author5

The surname of the fifth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink5'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst5

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fifth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink5 author5-link author-link5

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast6 author6

The surname of the sixth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink6'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst6

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the sixth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink6 author6-link author-link6

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast7 author7

The surname of the seventh author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink7'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst7

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the seventh author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink7 author7-link author7-link author-link7

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the seventh author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast8 author8

The surname of the eighth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink8'.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst8

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the eighth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink8 author8-link author-link8

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the eighth author.

Pageoptional
Last namelast9 author9

The surname of the ninth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink9'. If nine authors are defined, then only eight will show and 'et al.' will show in place of the last author.

Unknownoptional
First namefirst9

Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the ninth author; don't wikilink.

Unknownoptional
Author linkauthorlink9 author9-link

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the ninth author.

Pageoptional
Author maskauthor-mask

Replaces the name of the first author with em dashes or text; set to a numeric value 'n' to set the dash 'n' em spaces wide; set to a text value to display the text without a trailing author separator; for example, 'with' instead

Stringoptional
Author name separatorauthor-name-separator

Changes the separator between last and first names; defaults to a comma and space; a space must be encoded as &#32;

Default
,
Stringoptional
Author separatorauthor-separator

Changes the separator between authors; defaults to a semicolon and space; a space must be encoded as &#32;

Default
;
Stringoptional
Display authorsdisplay-authors displayauthors

number of authors to display before 'et al.' is used;

Numberoptional
Last author ampersandlastauthoramp

When set to any value, changes the separator between the last two names of the author list to 'space ampersand space'

Stringoptional

See also

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.

