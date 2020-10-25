Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite news"

URL url URL The URL of the online location where the text of the publication can be found String suggested

Source title title The title of the source page on the website; displays in quotes String required

Last name last author author1 authors last1 The surname of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'. Unknown suggested

First name first first1 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink'. Unknown suggested

Source date date Full date of the source; do not wikilink String suggested

Work work Name of the source periodical; may be wikilinked; displays in italics; alias of 'newspaper', 'journal', 'magazine', 'periodical' String suggested

Publisher publisher Name of the publisher; displays after title String optional

Author link authorlink author-link author1-link authorlink1 author-link1 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the author; can suffix with a numeral to add additional authors Page optional

Last name last2 author2 The surname of the second author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink2'. Unknown optional

First name first2 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the second author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink2 author2-link Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author. (Up to nine authors can be listed, 3-9 are toward the end of the parameter list) Page optional

Newspaper newspaper Name of the newspaper; displays after title String optional

URL access date accessdate access-date The full date when the original URL was accessed; do not wikilink String suggested

Others others Used to record other contributions to the work, such as 'Illustrated by John Smith' or 'Translated by John Smith' String optional

Month of publication month Name of the month of publication; do not wikilink; use 'date' instead, if day of month is also known String optional

Year of publication year Year of the source being referenced; use 'date' instead, if month and day are also known String optional

Original year origyear Original year of publication; provide specifics String optional

Editor last name editor-last The surname of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-last', 'editor', and 'editors' Unknown optional

Editor first name editor-first Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the editor; don't wikilink, use 'editor-link'; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-first' Unknown optional

Editor link editor-link Title of existing Wikipedia article about the editor; can suffix with a numeral to add additional editors; alias of 'editor1-link' Page optional

Issue issue Issue identifier when the source is part of a series that is published periodically String optional

Department department Department within the periodical String optional

Location of publication location Geographical place of publication; usually not wikilinked; omit when the publication name includes place; alias of 'place' String optional

Place of publication publication-place Publication place shows after title; if 'place' or 'location' are also given, they are displayed before the title prefixed with 'written at' String optional

Publication date publication-date Date of publication when different from the date the work was written; do not wikilink String optional

Agency agency The news agency (wire service) that provided the content; examples: Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse String optional

Edition edition When the publication has more than one edition; for example: '2nd', 'Revised' etc.; suffixed with ' ed.' String optional

Volume volume For one publication published in several volumes String optional

Page page Page in the source that supports the content; displays after 'p.' String optional

Pages pages Pages in the source that support the content (not an indication of the number of pages in the source; displays after 'pp.' String optional

No pp nopp Set to 'y' to suppress the 'p.' or 'pp.' display with 'page' or 'pages' when inappropriate (such as 'Front cover') String optional

At at May be used instead of 'page' or 'pages' where a page number is inappropriate or insufficient String optional

Language language The language in which the source is written, if not English; use the full language name; do not use icons or templates String optional

Script title script-title For titles in languages that do not use a Latin-based alphabet (Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Japanese, etc). Prefix with two-character ISO639-1 language code followed by a colon. For Japanese use: |script-title=ja:... String optional

Translated title trans-title An English language title, if the source cited is in a foreign language; 'language' is recommended String optional

Type type Additional information about the media type of the source; format in sentence case String optional

Format format Format of the work referred to by 'url'; examples: PDF, DOC, XLS; do not specify HTML String optional

arXiv identifier arxiv An identifier for arXive electronic preprints of scientific papers String optional

AZIN asin Amazon Standard Identification Number; 10 characters String optional

AZIN TLD asin-tld ASIN top-level domain for Amazon sites other than the US String optional

Bibcode bibcode Bibliographic Reference Code (REFCODE); 19 characters String optional

DOI doi Digital Object Identifier; begins with '10.' String optional

DOI broken date doi-broken-date The date that the DOI was determined to be broken String optional

ISBN isbn International Standard Book Number; use the 13-digit ISBN where possible String optional

ISSN issn International Standard Serial Number; 8 characters; may be split into two groups of four using a hyphen String optional

jfm code jfm Jahrbuch über die Fortschritte der Mathematik classification code String optional

JSTOR jstor JSTOR identifier String optional

LCCN lccn Library of Congress Control Number String optional

MR mr Mathematical Reviews identifier String optional

OCLC oclc Online Computer Library Center number String optional

OL ol Open Library identifier String optional

OSTI osti Office of Scientific and Technical Information identifier String optional

PMC pmc PubMed Center article number String optional

PMID pmid PubMed Unique Identifier String optional

RFC rfc Request for Comments number String optional

SSRN ssrn Social Science Research Network String optional

Zbl zbl Zentralblatt MATH journal identifier String optional

id id A unique identifier used where none of the specialized ones are applicable String optional

Archive URL archiveurl archive-url The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the URL becomes unavailable; requires 'archivedate' String optional

Archive date archivedate archive-date Date when the original URL was archived; do not wikilink String optional

Dead URL deadurl dead-url If set to 'no', the title display is adjusted; useful for when the URL is archived preemptively but still live String optional

Quote quote Relevant text quoted from the source; displays last, enclosed in quotes; needs to include terminating punctuation String optional

Ref ref An anchor identifier; can be made the target of wikilinks to full references; special value 'harv' generates an anchor suitable for the harv and sfn templates String optional

Separator separator The punctuation used to separate lists of authors, editors, etc.; a space must be encoded as to suppress use reserved keyword 'none' Default . String optional

Postscript postscript The closing punctuation for the citation; ignored if 'quote' is defined; to suppress use reserved keyword 'none' Default . String optional

Lay URL layurl URL link to a non-technical summary or review of the source; alias of 'laysummary' String optional

Lay source laysource Name of the source of the laysummary; displays in italics, preceded by an en dash String optional

Lay date laydate Date of the summary; displays in parentheses String optional

Last name last3 author3 The surname of the third author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink3'. Unknown optional

First name first3 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the third author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink3 author3-link author-link3 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author. Page optional

Last name last4 author4 The surname of the fourth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink4'. Unknown optional

First name first4 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fourth author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink4 author4-link author-link4 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the fourth author. Page optional

Last name last5 author5 The surname of the fifth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink5'. Unknown optional

First name first5 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the fifth author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink5 author5-link author-link5 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author. Page optional

Last name last6 author6 The surname of the sixth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink6'. Unknown optional

First name first6 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the sixth author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink6 author6-link author-link6 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the sixth author. Page optional

Last name last7 author7 The surname of the seventh author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink7'. Unknown optional

First name first7 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the seventh author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink7 author7-link author7-link author-link7 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the seventh author. Page optional

Last name last8 author8 The surname of the eighth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink8'. Unknown optional

First name first8 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the eighth author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink8 author8-link author-link8 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the eighth author. Page optional

Last name last9 author9 The surname of the ninth author; don't wikilink, use 'authorlink9'. If nine authors are defined, then only eight will show and 'et al.' will show in place of the last author. Unknown optional

First name first9 Given or first name, middle names, or initials of the ninth author; don't wikilink. Unknown optional

Author link authorlink9 author9-link Title of existing Wikipedia article about the ninth author. Page optional

Author mask author-mask Replaces the name of the first author with em dashes or text; set to a numeric value 'n' to set the dash 'n' em spaces wide; set to a text value to display the text without a trailing author separator; for example, 'with' instead String optional

Author name separator author-name-separator Changes the separator between last and first names; defaults to a comma and space; a space must be encoded as Default , String optional

Author separator author-separator Changes the separator between authors; defaults to a semicolon and space; a space must be encoded as Default ; String optional

Display authors display-authors displayauthors number of authors to display before 'et al.' is used; Number optional