Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite newsgroup"

50px Template documentation

Usage

Horizontal format

{{cite newsgroup |title= |author= |date= |newsgroup= |message-id= |url= |access-date=October 25, 2020}}

Vertical format

{{cite newsgroup | title = | author = | date = | newsgroup = | message-id = | url = | access-date = 25 October, 2020 }}

Examples

{{cite newsgroup | author = Tanenbaum, A. S. | title = LINUX is obsolete | date = January 29, 1992 | newsgroup = comp.os.minix | message-id = 12595@star.cs.vu.nl | quote = I am not unhappy with LINUX }}

Tanenbaum, A. S. (January 29, 1992). "LINUX is obsolete". Newsgroup: comp.os.minix. Usenet: 12595@star.cs.vu.nl. I am not unhappy with LINUX

{{cite newsgroup | author = A. S. Tanenbaum | title = LINUX is obsolete | date = January 29, 1992 | newsgroup = comp.os.minix | message-id = 12595@star.cs.vu.nl | url = http://groups.google.com/group/comp.os.minix/browse_thread/thread/c25870d7a41696d2/f447530d082cd95d?tvc=2 | access-date = November 27, 2006 }}

Parameters

Syntax

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Title

Series, volume

URL

Additional note: (deprecated; use url) use of googleid= with the Google style id of a posting will automatically generate an appropriate URL. (The Google style-id can be determined by clicking 'Show Original' in the Groups UI. The Google Style id is the number between the "/msg/" and "?dmode=" portions of the URL used to show the original.)

Anchor

Identifiers

message-id: the newsgroup's message identifier; the value in the message header between angle-brackets < and > ; do not include the angle-brackets in |message-id= ; must include @ .

Quote

Laysummary

Display options

Link icons

Link icons are not created by this template, but by CSS; see Help:External link icons.

See also

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.

