Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite newsgroup"

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Usage
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Horizontal format
{{cite newsgroup |title= |author= |date= |newsgroup= |message-id= |url= |access-date=October 25, 2020}}
Vertical format
{{cite newsgroup | title = | author = | date = | newsgroup = | message-id = | url = | access-date = 25 October, 2020 }}
Examples
{{cite newsgroup
| author = Tanenbaum, A. S.
| title = LINUX is obsolete
| date = January 29, 1992
| newsgroup = comp.os.minix
| message-id = 12595@star.cs.vu.nl
| quote = I am not unhappy with LINUX
}}
- Tanenbaum, A. S. (January 29, 1992). "LINUX is obsolete". Newsgroup: comp.os.minix. Usenet: 12595@star.cs.vu.nl.
I am not unhappy with LINUX
{{cite newsgroup
| author = A. S. Tanenbaum
| title = LINUX is obsolete
| date = January 29, 1992
| newsgroup = comp.os.minix
| message-id = 12595@star.cs.vu.nl
| url = http://groups.google.com/group/comp.os.minix/browse_thread/thread/c25870d7a41696d2/f447530d082cd95d?tvc=2
| access-date = November 27, 2006
}}
- A. S. Tanenbaum (January 29, 1992). "LINUX is obsolete". Newsgroup: comp.os.minix. Usenet: 12595@star.cs.vu.nl. Retrieved November 27, 2006. - Uses Google Groups default Message-ID lookup URL
Parameters
Syntax
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Deprecated
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Description
Authors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Series, volume
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Additional note: (deprecated; use url)
use of googleid= with the Google style id of a posting will automatically generate an appropriate URL.
(The Google style-id can be determined by clicking 'Show Original' in the Groups UI. The Google Style id is the number between the "/msg/" and "?dmode=" portions of the URL used to show the original.)
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
- message-id: the newsgroup's message identifier; the value in the message header between angle-brackets
<and
>; do not include the angle-brackets in
|message-id=; must include
@.
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Laysummary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Link icons
Link icons are not created by this template, but by CSS; see Help:External link icons.
See also
This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.
