Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite press release"
|
en>Jo-Jo Eumerus
(Per edit request on Help talk:Citation Style 1)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (1 revision imported)
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:18, 25 October 2020
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Usage
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- To cite a press release with a credited author
{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}
- To cite a press release with no credited author
{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |date= |access-date=2020-10-25}}
- To cite an online press release that has been archived
{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date=2020-10-25}}
- To cite a press release written in a foreign language
{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}
- To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language press release re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite press release |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |subscription= |quote= }}
|}
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
{{cite press release |last1= |first1= |authorlink1= |last2= |first2= |authorlink2= |last3= |first3= |authorlink3= |last4= |first4= |authorlink4= |last5= |first5= |authorlink5= |displayauthors= |author-mask= |author-name-separator= |author-separator= |lastauthoramp= |date= |year= |editor1-last= |editor1-first= |editor1-link= |editor2-last= |editor2-first= |editor2-link= |editor3-last= |editor3-first= |editor3-link= |editor4-last= |editor4-first= |editor4-link= |editor5-last= |editor5-first= |editor5-link= |displayeditors= |title= |trans_title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |type=Press release |language= |others= |location= |publisher= |agency= |page= |pages= |at= |id= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |registration= |subscription= |quote= |separator= |postscript= |ref= }}
|}
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- To cite a press release with a credited author
{{cite press release | last = | first = | date = | title = | url = | location = | publisher = | agency = | access-date = }}
- To cite a press release with no credited author
{{cite press release | author = <!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> | title = | url = | format = | location = | publisher = | agency = | date = | access-date = }}
- To cite an online press release that you have archived
{{cite press release | last = | first = | title = | url = | deadurl = | location = | publisher = | agency = | date = | archiveurl = | archivedate = | access-date = }}
- To cite a press release written in a foreign language
{{cite press release | last = | first = | date = | title = | trans_title = | url = | language = | location = | agency = | publisher = | access-date = }}
- To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language press release re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite press release | last1 = | first1 = | last2 = | first2 = | date = | title = | trans_title = | url = | deadurl = | format = | language = | location = | publisher = | agency = | archiveurl = | archivedate = | access-date = | via = | subscription = | quote = }}
|} Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
{{cite press release | last1 = | first1 = | authorlink1 = | last2 = | first2 = | authorlink2 = | last3 = | first3 = | authorlink3 = | last4 = | first4 = | authorlink4 = | last5 = | first5 = | authorlink5 = | displayauthors = | author-mask = | author-name-separator = | author-separator = | lastauthoramp = | date = | year = | editor1-last = | editor1-first = | editor1-link = | editor2-last = | editor2-first = | editor2-link = | editor3-last = | editor3-first = | editor3-link = | editor4-last = | editor4-first = | editor4-link = | editor5-last = | editor5-first = | editor5-link = | displayeditors = | title = | trans_title = | url = | deadurl = | format = | type = | language = | others = | location = | publisher = | agency = | page = | pages = | at = | id = | archiveurl = | archivedate = | access-date = | via = | registration = | subscription = | quote = | separator = | postscript = | ref = }}
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
last1 last1 last2 last2 last3 last3 last4 last4 last5 editor1-last editor2-last editor2-last editor3-last editor3-last editor4-last editor4-last editor5-last title title archiveurl url archivedate archiveurl url
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
or use |last= or use |first= or use |authorlink= or use |editor-last= or use |editor-first= or use |editor-link= |deadurl=no if pre-archiving a url; |deadurl=yes if url is dead for non-HTML formats e.g. PDF, XLS, DOC, PPT etc. omit this parameter - "Press release" displays automatically Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, etc. Illustrator or other contributor type and name e.g. Illustrated by Gahan Wilson location named at the beginning of a press release e.g. Omaha, Nebraska the organization that published the press release page number of relevant information; if populated can not use |pages or |at pages of relevant information; if populated can not use |page or |at placement of relevant information; if populated can not use |page or |pages date the main url was archived overridden by |subscription if populated, |registration will not display Opening and closing quotation marks display automatically. Used in HARV and SFN referencing styles
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Examples
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". A press release with a credited author
{{cite press release |last=Roithmayr |first=Mark |date=February 5, 2007 |title=Autism Speaks and Cure Autism Now Complete Merger |url=http://autismspeaks.org/press/autism_speaks_can_complete.php |location=New York |publisher=[[Autism Speaks]] |access-date=November 19, 2007}}
- Roithmayr, Mark (February 5, 2007). "Autism Speaks and Cure Autism Now Complete Merger" (Press release). New York: Autism Speaks. Retrieved November 19, 2007.
A press release with no credited author
{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Sprint 4G LTE Lights Up in 11 New Cities and Counties in Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia |url=http://newsroom.sprint.com/article_display.cfm?article_id=2468 |location=Overland Park, Kansas |publisher=[[Sprint Nextel]] |date=November 26, 2012 |access-date=November 28, 2012}}
- "Sprint 4G LTE Lights Up in 11 New Cities and Counties in Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia" (Press release). Overland Park, Kansas: Sprint Nextel. November 26, 2012. Retrieved November 28, 2012.
A press release that has been archived
{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Burberry Uses iPhone 5s To Capture Spring / Summer 2014 Runway Show |url=http://www.burberryplc.com/media_centre/press_releases/2013/burberry-uses-iphone-5s-to-capture-spring--summer-2014-runway-show |deadurl=no |location=Cupertino, California and London |publisher=[[Burberry|Burberry Group]] |date=September 13, 2013 |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAeQ |archivedate=October 15, 2013 |access-date=November 15, 2013}}
- "Burberry Uses iPhone 5s To Capture Spring / Summer 2014 Runway Show" (Press release). Cupertino, California and London: Burberry Group. September 13, 2013. Archived from the original on October 15, 2013. Retrieved November 15, 2013. Unknown parameter
|deadurl=ignored (
|url-status=suggested) (help)
A press release written in a foreign language
{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación |trans_title=General Motors of Mexico Marks Its Commitment to the Environment and Marks One Year of Reforestation Activities |url=http://media.gm.com/content/media/mk/en/chevrolet/news.detail.html/content/Pages/news/mx/es/2013/Aug/0820-reforestacion.html |language=Spanish |location=México, D.F. |publisher=General Motors Company |date=August 20, 2013 |access-date=October 16, 2013}}
- "General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación" (Press release) (in Spanish). Mexico City, Mexico: General Motors Company. August 20, 2013. Retrieved October 16, 2013. Unknown parameter
|trans_title=ignored (
|trans-title=suggested) (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
A two author press release that you quote and archive, is written in a foreign language and has been re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription
{{cite press release |last1=Thompson |first1=Walter |last2=Mittlebrun |first2=Angela |date=June 15, 1990 |title=Das Internet ist selbstverständlich nicht auf Fang |trans_title=The Internet Will Not Catch On |url=http://forschungsinstitut.de/internet.html |deadurl=no |format=PDF |language=German |location=Bonn, Germany |publisher=Forschungs Institut Stiftung |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAej |archivedate=August 17, 2012 |access-date=August 17, 2012 |via=[[HighBeam Research]] |subscription=yes |quote=Internet-Nutzung wird erwartet, dass für den Rest des Jahrzehnts zurückgehen.}}
- Thompson, Walter; Mittlebrun, Angela (June 15, 1990). "Das Internet ist selbstverständlich nicht auf Fang" (Press release) (in German). Bonn, Germany: Forschungs Institut Stiftung. Archived from the original (PDF) on August 17, 2012. Retrieved August 17, 2012 – via HighBeam Research.
Internet-Nutzung wird erwartet, dass für den Rest des Jahrzehnts zurückgehen.Unknown parameter
|trans_title=ignored (
|trans-title=suggested) (help); Unknown parameter
|deadurl=ignored (
|url-status=suggested) (help); Unknown parameter
|subscription=ignored (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)
|}
Parameters
Syntax
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
COinS
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Deprecated
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Description
Authors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Publisher
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Edition, series, volume
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
In-source locations
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Laysummary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Subscription or registration required
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
TemplateData
TemplateData for Cite press release
This Citation Style 1 template is used to create citations to press releases. N.B. Parameters have been provided for up to 3 authors; however, additional parameters up to _last9_, _first9_ and _authorlink9_ can be added manually as parameters.
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Status
|Title of source
title
Title of source. Displays in quotes.
|String
|required
|Source publication date
date
Full date of source being referenced in the same format as other publication dates in the citations. Do not wikilink. Displays after the authors and enclosed in parentheses. If there is no author, then displays after publisher.
|String
|optional
|Name of publisher
publisher
Name of publisher. Not normally included for periodicals. Corporate designations such as _Ltd_, _Inc_ or _GmbH_ are not usually included. Displays after title.
|String
|optional
|Geographical place of publication
location
Geographical place of publication. Displays after the title.
|String
|optional
|Source URL
url
URL of an online location where the text of the publication can be found. Use of the accessdate parameter is recommended.
|String
|optional
|Quote from source
quote
Relevant text quoted from the source. Displays enclosed in quotes. When supplied, the citation terminator (a period by default) is suppressed, so the quote needs to include terminating punctuation.
|String
|optional
|Anchor ID
ref
ID for anchor. By default, no anchor is generated. The ordinary nonempty value |ref=ID generates an anchor with the given ID; such a linkable reference can be made the target of wikilinks to full references, especially useful in short citations like shortened notes and parenthetical referencing. The special value |ref=harv generates an anchor suitable for the {{harv}} template; see anchors for Harvard referencing templates.
|String
|optional
|Source language, if not English
language
The language the source is written in, if not English. Displays in parentheses with _in_ before the language name. Use the full language name; do not use icons or templates.
|String
|optional
|Last name of first author
last1
last
Equivalent to using _last_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name of first author
first1
first
Equivalent to using _first_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_.
|Unknown
|optional
|Last name of second author
last2
For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name of second author
first2
For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_.
|Unknown
|optional
|Last name of third author
last3
For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_.
|Unknown
|optional
|First name of third author
first3
For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_.
|Unknown
|optional
|Date when URL was accessed
access-date
accessdate
Full date when original URL was accessed; use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Not required for web pages or linked documents that do not change; mainly of use for web pages that change frequently or have no publication date.
|String
|optional
|Use if archived but not dead
dead-url
deadurl
When the URL is still live, but preemptively archived, then set |deadurl=no. This changes the display order with the title retaining the original link and the archive linked at the end.
|String
|optional
|URL of an archived copy of the source
archive-url
archiveurl
The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the url becomes unavailable. Requires parameter _archivedate_.
|String
|optional
|Date when the original URL was archived.
archive-date
archivedate
Date when the original URL was archived. Use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Displays preceded by _archived from the original on_.
|String
|optional
|English translation of source title
trans-title
trans_title
English translation of the title if the source cited is in a foreign language. Displays in square brackets after title. Use of the language parameter is recommended.
|String
|optional
|First author biography link
author-link1
authorlink1
authorlink
author-link
Equivalent to using _authorlink_ when only one author. Title of existing Wikipedia article about the first author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.
|Page
|optional
|Second author biography link
author-link2
authorlink2
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.
|Page
|optional
|Third author biography link
author-link3
authorlink3
Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.
|Page
|optional
This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.
|The above documentation is transcluded from Template:Cite press release/doc. (edit | history)
Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (create | mirror) and testcases (create) pages.
Please add categories to the /doc subpage. Subpages of this template.