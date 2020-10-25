Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite press release"

Pindula

Usage

To cite a press release with a credited author

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}

To cite a press release with no credited author

{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |date= |access-date=2020-10-25}}

To cite an online press release that has been archived

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date=2020-10-25}}

To cite a press release written in a foreign language

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}

To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language press release re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

{{cite press release |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |subscription= |quote= }}

Examples

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". A press release with a credited author

  • {{cite press release |last=Roithmayr |first=Mark |date=February 5, 2007 |title=Autism Speaks and Cure Autism Now Complete Merger |url=http://autismspeaks.org/press/autism_speaks_can_complete.php |location=New York |publisher=[[Autism Speaks]] |access-date=November 19, 2007}}
Roithmayr, Mark (February 5, 2007). "Autism Speaks and Cure Autism Now Complete Merger" (Press release). New York: Autism Speaks. Retrieved November 19, 2007.

A press release with no credited author

  • {{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Sprint 4G LTE Lights Up in 11 New Cities and Counties in Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia |url=http://newsroom.sprint.com/article_display.cfm?article_id=2468 |location=Overland Park, Kansas |publisher=[[Sprint Nextel]] |date=November 26, 2012 |access-date=November 28, 2012}}
"Sprint 4G LTE Lights Up in 11 New Cities and Counties in Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia" (Press release). Overland Park, Kansas: Sprint Nextel. November 26, 2012. Retrieved November 28, 2012.

A press release that has been archived

  • {{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Burberry Uses iPhone 5s To Capture Spring / Summer 2014 Runway Show |url=http://www.burberryplc.com/media_centre/press_releases/2013/burberry-uses-iphone-5s-to-capture-spring--summer-2014-runway-show |deadurl=no |location=Cupertino, California and London |publisher=[[Burberry|Burberry Group]] |date=September 13, 2013 |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAeQ |archivedate=October 15, 2013 |access-date=November 15, 2013}}
"Burberry Uses iPhone 5s To Capture Spring / Summer 2014 Runway Show" (Press release). Cupertino, California and London: Burberry Group. September 13, 2013. Archived from the original on October 15, 2013. Retrieved November 15, 2013. Unknown parameter |deadurl= ignored (|url-status= suggested) (help)

A press release written in a foreign language

  • {{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación |trans_title=General Motors of Mexico Marks Its Commitment to the Environment and Marks One Year of Reforestation Activities |url=http://media.gm.com/content/media/mk/en/chevrolet/news.detail.html/content/Pages/news/mx/es/2013/Aug/0820-reforestacion.html |language=Spanish |location=México, D.F. |publisher=General Motors Company |date=August 20, 2013 |access-date=October 16, 2013}}
"General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación" (Press release) (in Spanish). Mexico City, Mexico: General Motors Company. August 20, 2013. Retrieved October 16, 2013. Unknown parameter |trans_title= ignored (|trans-title= suggested) (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)

A two author press release that you quote and archive, is written in a foreign language and has been re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

  • {{cite press release |last1=Thompson |first1=Walter |last2=Mittlebrun |first2=Angela |date=June 15, 1990 |title=Das Internet ist selbstverständlich nicht auf Fang |trans_title=The Internet Will Not Catch On |url=http://forschungsinstitut.de/internet.html |deadurl=no |format=PDF |language=German |location=Bonn, Germany |publisher=Forschungs Institut Stiftung |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAej |archivedate=August 17, 2012 |access-date=August 17, 2012 |via=[[HighBeam Research]] |subscription=yes |quote=Internet-Nutzung wird erwartet, dass für den Rest des Jahrzehnts zurückgehen.}}
Thompson, Walter; Mittlebrun, Angela (June 15, 1990). "Das Internet ist selbstverständlich nicht auf Fang" (Press release) (in German). Bonn, Germany: Forschungs Institut Stiftung. Archived from the original (PDF) on August 17, 2012. Retrieved August 17, 2012 – via HighBeam Research. Internet-Nutzung wird erwartet, dass für den Rest des Jahrzehnts zurückgehen. Unknown parameter |trans_title= ignored (|trans-title= suggested) (help); Unknown parameter |deadurl= ignored (|url-status= suggested) (help); Unknown parameter |subscription= ignored (help)CS1 maint: unrecognized language (link)

|}

Parameters

Syntax

COinS

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Title

Date

Publisher

Edition, series, volume

In-source locations

URL

Anchor

Identifiers

Quote

Laysummary

Display options

Subscription or registration required

TemplateData

This is the TemplateData documentation for this template used by VisualEditor and other tools; see the monthly parameter usage report for this template.

TemplateData for Cite press release

This Citation Style 1 template is used to create citations to press releases. N.B. Parameters have been provided for up to 3 authors; however, additional parameters up to _last9_, _first9_ and _authorlink9_ can be added manually as parameters.

Template parameters

ParameterDescriptionTypeStatus
Title of sourcetitle

Title of source. Displays in quotes.

Stringrequired
Source publication datedate

Full date of source being referenced in the same format as other publication dates in the citations. Do not wikilink. Displays after the authors and enclosed in parentheses. If there is no author, then displays after publisher.

Stringoptional
Name of publisherpublisher

Name of publisher. Not normally included for periodicals. Corporate designations such as _Ltd_, _Inc_ or _GmbH_ are not usually included. Displays after title.

Stringoptional
Geographical place of publicationlocation

Geographical place of publication. Displays after the title.

Stringoptional
Source URLurl

URL of an online location where the text of the publication can be found. Use of the accessdate parameter is recommended.

Stringoptional
Quote from sourcequote

Relevant text quoted from the source. Displays enclosed in quotes. When supplied, the citation terminator (a period by default) is suppressed, so the quote needs to include terminating punctuation.

Stringoptional
Anchor IDref

ID for anchor. By default, no anchor is generated. The ordinary nonempty value |ref=ID generates an anchor with the given ID; such a linkable reference can be made the target of wikilinks to full references, especially useful in short citations like shortened notes and parenthetical referencing. The special value |ref=harv generates an anchor suitable for the {{harv}} template; see anchors for Harvard referencing templates.

Stringoptional
Source language, if not Englishlanguage

The language the source is written in, if not English. Displays in parentheses with _in_ before the language name. Use the full language name; do not use icons or templates.

Stringoptional
Last name of first authorlast1 last

Equivalent to using _last_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_.

Unknownoptional
First name of first authorfirst1 first

Equivalent to using _first_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_.

Unknownoptional
Last name of second authorlast2

For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_.

Unknownoptional
First name of second authorfirst2

For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_.

Unknownoptional
Last name of third authorlast3

For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_.

Unknownoptional
First name of third authorfirst3

For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_.

Unknownoptional
Date when URL was accessedaccess-date accessdate

Full date when original URL was accessed; use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Not required for web pages or linked documents that do not change; mainly of use for web pages that change frequently or have no publication date.

Stringoptional
Use if archived but not deaddead-url deadurl

When the URL is still live, but preemptively archived, then set |deadurl=no. This changes the display order with the title retaining the original link and the archive linked at the end.

Stringoptional
URL of an archived copy of the sourcearchive-url archiveurl

The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the url becomes unavailable. Requires parameter _archivedate_.

Stringoptional
Date when the original URL was archived.archive-date archivedate

Date when the original URL was archived. Use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Displays preceded by _archived from the original on_.

Stringoptional
English translation of source titletrans-title trans_title

English translation of the title if the source cited is in a foreign language. Displays in square brackets after title. Use of the language parameter is recommended.

Stringoptional
First author biography linkauthor-link1 authorlink1 authorlink author-link

Equivalent to using _authorlink_ when only one author. Title of existing Wikipedia article about the first author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.

Pageoptional
Second author biography linkauthor-link2 authorlink2

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.

Pageoptional
Third author biography linkauthor-link3 authorlink3

Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author—not the author's website; do not wikilink.

Pageoptional

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.

