Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite press release"

50px Template documentation

Usage

To cite a press release with a credited author

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}



To cite a press release with no credited author

{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title= |url= |location= |publisher= |agency= |date= |access-date=2020-10-25}}



To cite an online press release that has been archived

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |url= |deadurl= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date=2020-10-25}}



To cite a press release written in a foreign language

{{cite press release |last= |first= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |access-date=2020-10-25}}

To cite and quote an archived, two-author, foreign language press release re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

{{cite press release |last1= |first1= |last2= |first2= |date= |title= |trans_title= |url= |deadurl= |format= |language= |location= |publisher= |agency= |archiveurl= |archivedate= |access-date= |via= |subscription= |quote= }}

or use |last= or use |first= or use |authorlink= or use |editor-last= or use |editor-first= or use |editor-link= |deadurl=no if pre-archiving a url; |deadurl=yes if url is dead for non-HTML formats e.g. PDF, XLS, DOC, PPT etc. omit this parameter - "Press release" displays automatically Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, etc. Illustrator or other contributor type and name e.g. Illustrated by Gahan Wilson location named at the beginning of a press release e.g. Omaha, Nebraska the organization that published the press release page number of relevant information; if populated can not use |pages or |at pages of relevant information; if populated can not use |page or |at placement of relevant information; if populated can not use |page or |pages date the main url was archived overridden by |subscription if populated, |registration will not display Opening and closing quotation marks display automatically. Used in HARV and SFN referencing styles

Examples

Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". A press release with a credited author

{{cite press release |last=Roithmayr |first=Mark |date=February 5, 2007 |title=Autism Speaks and Cure Autism Now Complete Merger |url=http://autismspeaks.org/press/autism_speaks_can_complete.php |location=New York |publisher=[[Autism Speaks]] |access-date=November 19, 2007}}

A press release with no credited author

{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Sprint 4G LTE Lights Up in 11 New Cities and Counties in Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia |url=http://newsroom.sprint.com/article_display.cfm?article_id=2468 |location=Overland Park, Kansas |publisher=[[Sprint Nextel]] |date=November 26, 2012 |access-date=November 28, 2012}}

A press release that has been archived

{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=Burberry Uses iPhone 5s To Capture Spring / Summer 2014 Runway Show |url=http://www.burberryplc.com/media_centre/press_releases/2013/burberry-uses-iphone-5s-to-capture-spring--summer-2014-runway-show |deadurl=no |location=Cupertino, California and London |publisher=[[Burberry|Burberry Group]] |date=September 13, 2013 |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAeQ |archivedate=October 15, 2013 |access-date=November 15, 2013}}

A press release written in a foreign language

{{cite press release |author=<!--Staff writer(s); no by-line.--> |title=General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación |trans_title=General Motors of Mexico Marks Its Commitment to the Environment and Marks One Year of Reforestation Activities |url=http://media.gm.com/content/media/mk/en/chevrolet/news.detail.html/content/Pages/news/mx/es/2013/Aug/0820-reforestacion.html |language=Spanish |location=México, D.F. |publisher=General Motors Company |date=August 20, 2013 |access-date=October 16, 2013}}

"General Motors de México Refuerza Su Compromiso con el Medio Ambiente y Realiza un Año Más Actividades de Reforestación" (Press release) (in Spanish). Mexico City, Mexico: General Motors Company. August 20, 2013 .

A two author press release that you quote and archive, is written in a foreign language and has been re-published as a PDF on an information aggregation service requiring a subscription

{{cite press release |last1=Thompson |first1=Walter |last2=Mittlebrun |first2=Angela |date=June 15, 1990 |title=Das Internet ist selbstverständlich nicht auf Fang |trans_title=The Internet Will Not Catch On |url=http://forschungsinstitut.de/internet.html |deadurl=no |format=PDF |language=German |location=Bonn, Germany |publisher=Forschungs Institut Stiftung |archiveurl=http://www.webcitation.org/6KPzNEAej |archivedate=August 17, 2012 |access-date=August 17, 2012 |via=[[HighBeam Research]] |subscription=yes |quote=Internet-Nutzung wird erwartet, dass für den Rest des Jahrzehnts zurückgehen.}}

|}

Parameters

Syntax

COinS

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Title

Publisher

Edition, series, volume

In-source locations

URL

Anchor

Identifiers

Quote

Laysummary

Display options

Subscription or registration required

TemplateData

This Citation Style 1 template is used to create citations to press releases. N.B. Parameters have been provided for up to 3 authors; however, additional parameters up to _last9_, _first9_ and _authorlink9_ can be added manually as parameters. Template parameters Parameter Description Type Status Title of source title Title of source. Displays in quotes. String required Source publication date date Full date of source being referenced in the same format as other publication dates in the citations. Do not wikilink. Displays after the authors and enclosed in parentheses. If there is no author, then displays after publisher. String optional Name of publisher publisher Name of publisher. Not normally included for periodicals. Corporate designations such as _Ltd_, _Inc_ or _GmbH_ are not usually included. Displays after title. String optional Geographical place of publication location Geographical place of publication. Displays after the title. String optional Source URL url URL of an online location where the text of the publication can be found. Use of the accessdate parameter is recommended. String optional Quote from source quote Relevant text quoted from the source. Displays enclosed in quotes. When supplied, the citation terminator (a period by default) is suppressed, so the quote needs to include terminating punctuation. String optional Anchor ID ref ID for anchor. By default, no anchor is generated. The ordinary nonempty value |ref=ID generates an anchor with the given ID; such a linkable reference can be made the target of wikilinks to full references, especially useful in short citations like shortened notes and parenthetical referencing. The special value |ref=harv generates an anchor suitable for the {{harv}} template; see anchors for Harvard referencing templates. String optional Source language, if not English language The language the source is written in, if not English. Displays in parentheses with _in_ before the language name. Use the full language name; do not use icons or templates. String optional Last name of first author last1 last Equivalent to using _last_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_. Unknown optional First name of first author first1 first Equivalent to using _first_ when only one author. For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink1_. Unknown optional Last name of second author last2 For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_. Unknown optional First name of second author first2 For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink2_. Unknown optional Last name of third author last3 For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_. Unknown optional First name of third author first3 For use when a work has up to nine authors. To link to author article, use _authorlink3_. Unknown optional Date when URL was accessed access-date accessdate Full date when original URL was accessed; use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Not required for web pages or linked documents that do not change; mainly of use for web pages that change frequently or have no publication date. String optional Use if archived but not dead dead-url deadurl When the URL is still live, but preemptively archived, then set |deadurl=no. This changes the display order with the title retaining the original link and the archive linked at the end. String optional URL of an archived copy of the source archive-url archiveurl The URL of an archived copy of a web page, if or in case the url becomes unavailable. Requires parameter _archivedate_. String optional Date when the original URL was archived. archive-date archivedate Date when the original URL was archived. Use the same format as other access and archive dates in the citations; do not wikilink. Displays preceded by _archived from the original on_. String optional English translation of source title trans-title trans_title English translation of the title if the source cited is in a foreign language. Displays in square brackets after title. Use of the language parameter is recommended. String optional First author biography link author-link1 authorlink1 authorlink author-link Equivalent to using _authorlink_ when only one author. Title of existing Wikipedia article about the first author—not the author's website; do not wikilink. Page optional Second author biography link author-link2 authorlink2 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the second author—not the author's website; do not wikilink. Page optional Third author biography link author-link3 authorlink3 Title of existing Wikipedia article about the third author—not the author's website; do not wikilink. Page optional

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.