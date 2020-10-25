Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite report"
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- These reports are to be published in the Wikipedia sense of verifiability: a responsible organisation must have fact checked them; and the selection process for publication must not have been automatic.
- Examples include: government printed reports which lack ISSN or ISBN numbers, and reports from major semi-governmental instrumentalities that are freely circulating and available for verification, but which lack a formal ISBN / ISSN publication process.
Usage
Usage
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
{{Cite report |author= |authorlink= |coauthors= |date= |title= |url= |publisher= |page= |docket= |accessdate= |quote= }}
|}
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
{{Cite report | author = <!-- or |last= and |first= --> | authorlink = | coauthors = | date = <!-- or |month= and |year= --> | title = | url = | publisher = | format = | others = | edition = | location = | chapter = | section = | page = | pages = | docket = | accessdate = | quote = }}
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Example
{{cite report |title=Rhode Island Roads |publisher=Rhode Island Department of Public Works |date=1956}}
- Rhode Island Roads (Report). Rhode Island Department of Public Works. 1956.
Parameters
Syntax
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
COinS
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Deprecated
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Description
Authors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Editors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Periodical
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Publisher
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Edition, series, volume
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
In-source locations
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- docket: Docket number.
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Subscription or registration required
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Lay summary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.
