Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite report"

These reports are to be published in the Wikipedia sense of verifiability: a responsible organisation must have fact checked them; and the selection process for publication must not have been automatic. Examples include: government printed reports which lack ISSN or ISBN numbers, and reports from major semi-governmental instrumentalities that are freely circulating and available for verification, but which lack a formal ISBN / ISSN publication process.

Usage

{{Cite report |author= |authorlink= |coauthors= |date= |title= |url= |publisher= |page= |docket= |accessdate= |quote= }}

{{Cite report | author = <!-- or |last= and |first= --> | authorlink = | coauthors = | date = <!-- or |month= and |year= --> | title = | url = | publisher = | format = | others = | edition = | location = | chapter = | section = | page = | pages = | docket = | accessdate = | quote = }}

Example

{{cite report |title=Rhode Island Roads |publisher=Rhode Island Department of Public Works |date=1956}}

Rhode Island Roads (Report). Rhode Island Department of Public Works. 1956.

Parameters

Syntax

COinS

Deprecated

Description

Authors

Editors

Title

URL

Periodical

Publisher

Edition, series, volume

In-source locations

Identifiers

docket: Docket number.

Subscription or registration required

Lay summary

Quote

Anchor

Display options

This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.