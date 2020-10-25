Difference between revisions of "Template:Cite serial"
|
en>Primefac
m (Protected "Template:Cite serial": semi-protection of high-usage templates to combat systematic vandalism ([Edit=Require autoconfirmed or confirmed access] (indefinite) [Move=Require autoconfirmed or confirmed access] (indefinite)))
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (1 revision imported)
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:18, 25 October 2020
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Usage
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Horizontal format
{{cite serial |title= |episode= |url= |series= |credits= |network= |station= |city= |date= |began= |ended= |season= |number= |minutes= |transcript= |transcripturl=}}
Vertical format
{{cite serial | title = | episode = | url = | series = | credits = | network = | station = | city = | date = | began = | ended = | season = | number = | minutes = | transcript = | transcripturl= }}
Examples
{{cite serial |title=[[Genesis of the Daleks]] |series=[[Doctor Who]] |last=Nation |first=Terry (Writer) |authorlink=Terry Nation |last2=Maloney |first2=David |authorlink2=David Maloney |last3=Hinchcliffe |first3=Philip (Producer) |authorlink3=Philip Hinchcliffe |network=[[BBC]] |station=[[BBC One|BBC1]] |city=London |began=8 March 1975 |ended=12 April 1975}}
- Nation, Terry (Writer); Maloney, David; Hinchcliffe, Philip (Producer). Genesis of the Daleks. Doctor Who. BBC. BBC1. Unknown parameter
|ended=ignored (help); Unknown parameter
|began=ignored (help); Unknown parameter
|city=ignored (help)
{{cite serial |title=ICP on Howard Stern 9.1.09 |series=[[The Howard Stern Show]] |last1=Stern |first1=Howard (host) |authorlink1=Howard Stern |last2=Insane Clown Posse (guests) |authorlink2=Insane Clown Posse |network=[[Sirius Satellite Radio]] |station=[[Howard 100 and Howard 101|Howard 100]] |date=1 September 2009 |url=http://www.insaneclownposse.com/media/interview/icp_howard_stern_090901.mp3}}
- Stern, Howard (host); Insane Clown Posse (guests) (1 September 2009). ICP on Howard Stern 9.1.09. The Howard Stern Show. Sirius Satellite Radio. Howard 100.
Parameters
Syntax
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Deprecated
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Description
Authors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- Aliases: credits, author.
Title
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- serieslink: (deprecated) Wikilink to an existing Wikipedia article.
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Date
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Publisher
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
- Aliases: location, city
Edition, volume
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
In-source locations
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
URL
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Anchor
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Identifiers
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper". Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Quote
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Editors
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Laysummary
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
Display options
Script error: No such module "Template wrapper".
This template produces COinS metadata; see COinS in Wikipedia for background information.
|The above documentation is transcluded from Template:Cite serial/doc. (edit | history)
Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (create | mirror) and testcases (create) pages.
Please add categories to the /doc subpage. Subpages of this template.