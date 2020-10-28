Difference between revisions of "Template:Infobox exchange"

50px Template documentation

Usage

vertical list required fields {{Infobox exchange |name = |alt_name = |logo = |image = |type = |city = |country = |coor = |foundation= |closed = |owner = |key_people= |currency = |commodity = |listings = |mcap = |volume = |indexes = |homepage = |footnotes = }} REQUIRED REQUIRED REQUIRED REQUIRED

Verbiage and example





{{Infobox exchange |name = Oslo Stock Exchange |alt_name = Oslo Børs<br>Børsen |logo = |image = Oslo Bors.jpg |image_size = 250px |alt = Photograph showing the main entrance to the Oslo Børs, known in English as the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway. The building is in the Renaissance architectural style, its exterior painted in an Ivory white colour. Its entrance is protected by an imposing porch topped with a triangular pediment supported by four columns. |type = [[Stock exchange]] |city = [[Oslo]] |country = [[Norway]] |coor = {{coord|59|54|31.31|N|10|44|52.06|E|type:landmark}} |foundation = 1819 |owner = Oslo Børs ASA |key_people = Bente A. Landsnes <small>[[Chief Executive Officer|(CEO)]]</small><br>Halvor Stenstadvold <small>[[Chair (official)|(Chairman)]]</small> |commodity = |currency = [[Norwegian krone]] (NOK) |listings = 219 |mcap = NOK 1,915 billion <small>(2006)</small> |volume = NOK 2,585 billion/year |indexes = [[OBX Index|OBX]] |homepage = {{URL|www.OsloBors.no}} |footnotes = }}

Description of fields

Field names with asterisks (*) are required fields.

name * the name of the stock exchange in English alt_name the name of the stock exchange in its local language native name logo the logo of the exchange, in the format Xyz Stock Exchange logo.png image photo of the physical exchange, preferably exterior, in the format Xyz Stock Exchange.png alt see WP:ALT type * type of exchange

examples: [[Stock exchange]] , [[Commodities exchange]] , [[Futures exchange]] city * the city in which the exchange is located country * the country in which the exchange is located coor the location coordinates of the physical exchange, in the format {{coord|59|54|31.31|N|10|44|52.06|E|type:landmark}} , see template:Coord for full details foundation date and year of foundation of the exchange, use {{Start date and age}} if full date is known closed date and year of closure of the exchange, use {{End date}} owner the owner of the exchange, wikilink to owner company is applicable, if the exchange is not part of a group just enter the legal name of the company that operates the exchange, if unknown leave blank key_people individuals most closely associated with the company, limit to at most three or four people, using popular names rather than formal names; use the <small> and </small> for their official positions currency the operational currency/curencies; wikilink to full currency name, followed by the three-letter codes in brackets, eg: Japanese Yen (JP¥), US dollar (US$), British pound (GB£) commodity which commodities are traded at the exchange (for commodity exchanges) listings number of securities listed on the exchange mcap the market capitalization (total value of all listed companies) as of the year-end of the previous year; indicate in native currency, using correct three-letter currency code, and without converting to other currencies volume total traded volume of all trading the previous year; indicate in local native currency indexes notable indexes (or indices) derived from the exchange; separating with <br> homepage main web site of the exchange; use {{URL}}, or any other appropriate format footnotes additional notes about the terms, names, figures, etc used in the infobox

