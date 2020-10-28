Difference between revisions of "Template:Infobox exchange/doc"
This is a documentation subpage for Template:Infobox exchange.
It contains usage information, categories and other content that is not part of the original template page.
|The field
nativename is deprecated. Use
alt_name instead.
This template uses Lua:
Usage
|vertical list
|required fields
{{Infobox exchange |name = |alt_name = |logo = |image = |type = |city = |country = |coor = |foundation= |closed = |owner = |key_people= |currency = |commodity = |listings = |mcap = |volume = |indexes = |homepage = |footnotes = }}
Verbiage and example
|Oslo Børs
Børsen
Photograph showing the main entrance to the Oslo Børs, known in English as the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway. The building is in the Renaissance architectural style, its exterior painted in an Ivory white colour. Its entrance is protected by an imposing porch topped with a triangular pediment supported by four columns.
|Type
|Stock exchange
|Location
|Oslo, Norway
|Coordinates
|Lua error: callParserFunction: function "#coordinates" was not found.
|Founded
|1819
|Owner
|Oslo Børs ASA
|Key people
|Bente A. Landsnes (CEO)
Halvor Stenstadvold (Chairman)
|Currency
|Norwegian krone (NOK)
|No. of listings
|219
|Market cap
|NOK 1,915 billion (2006)
|Volume
|NOK 2,585 billion/year
|Indices
|OBX
|Website
|www
{{Infobox exchange |name = Oslo Stock Exchange |alt_name = Oslo Børs<br>Børsen |logo = |image = Oslo Bors.jpg |image_size = 250px |alt = Photograph showing the main entrance to the Oslo Børs, known in English as the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway. The building is in the Renaissance architectural style, its exterior painted in an Ivory white colour. Its entrance is protected by an imposing porch topped with a triangular pediment supported by four columns. |type = [[Stock exchange]] |city = [[Oslo]] |country = [[Norway]] |coor = {{coord|59|54|31.31|N|10|44|52.06|E|type:landmark}} |foundation = 1819 |owner = Oslo Børs ASA |key_people = Bente A. Landsnes <small>[[Chief Executive Officer|(CEO)]]</small><br>Halvor Stenstadvold <small>[[Chair (official)|(Chairman)]]</small> |commodity = |currency = [[Norwegian krone]] (NOK) |listings = 219 |mcap = NOK 1,915 billion <small>(2006)</small> |volume = NOK 2,585 billion/year |indexes = [[OBX Index|OBX]] |homepage = {{URL|www.OsloBors.no}} |footnotes = }}
Description of fields
Field names with asterisks (*) are required fields.
- name *
- the name of the stock exchange in English
- alt_name
- the name of the stock exchange in its local language native name
- logo
- the logo of the exchange, in the format
Xyz Stock Exchange logo.png
- image
- photo of the physical exchange, preferably exterior, in the format
Xyz Stock Exchange.png
- alt
- see WP:ALT
- type *
- type of exchange
examples:
[[Stock exchange]],
[[Commodities exchange]],
[[Futures exchange]]
- city *
- the city in which the exchange is located
- country *
- the country in which the exchange is located
- coor
- the location coordinates of the physical exchange, in the format
{{coord|59|54|31.31|N|10|44|52.06|E|type:landmark}}, see template:Coord for full details
- foundation
- date and year of foundation of the exchange, use {{Start date and age}} if full date is known
- closed
- date and year of closure of the exchange, use {{End date}}
- owner
- the owner of the exchange, wikilink to owner company is applicable, if the exchange is not part of a group just enter the legal name of the company that operates the exchange, if unknown leave blank
- key_people
- individuals most closely associated with the company, limit to at most three or four people, using popular names rather than formal names; use the
<small>and
</small>for their official positions
- currency
- the operational currency/curencies; wikilink to full currency name, followed by the three-letter codes in brackets, eg: Japanese Yen (JP¥), US dollar (US$), British pound (GB£)
- commodity
- which commodities are traded at the exchange (for commodity exchanges)
- listings
- number of securities listed on the exchange
- mcap
- the market capitalization (total value of all listed companies) as of the year-end of the previous year; indicate in native currency, using correct three-letter currency code, and without converting to other currencies
- volume
- total traded volume of all trading the previous year; indicate in local native currency
- indexes
- notable indexes (or indices) derived from the exchange; separating with
<br>
- homepage
- main web site of the exchange; use {{URL}}, or any other appropriate format
- footnotes
- additional notes about the terms, names, figures, etc used in the infobox
Microformat
The HTML markup produced by this template includes an hCard microformat, which makes the place-name and location parsable by computers, either acting automatically to catalogue articles across Wikipedia, or via a browser tool operated by a person, to (for example) add the subject to an address book. Within the hCard is a Geo microformat, which additionally makes the coordinates (latitude & longitude) parsable, so that they can be, say, looked up on a map, or downloaded to a GPS unit. For more information about the use of microformats on Wikipedia, please see the microformat project.
Sub-templates
If the place or venue has "established", "founded", "opened" or similar dates, use {{start date}} for the earliest of those dates unless the date is before 1583 CE.
If it has a URL, use {{URL}}.
Please do not remove instances of these sub-templates.
Classes
hCard uses HTML classes including:
- adr
- agent
- category
- county-name
- extended-address
- fn
- label
- locality
- nickname
- note
- org
- region
- street-address
- uid
- url
- vcard
Geo is produced by calling {{coord}}, and uses HTML classes:
- geo
- latitude
- longitude
Please do not rename or remove these classes nor collapse nested elements which use them.
Precision
When giving coordinates, please use an appropriate level of precision. Do not use {{coord}}'s
|name= parameter.