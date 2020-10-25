Difference between revisions of "Template:Module rating"
|
en>FlightTime
(Update link targets)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (1 revision imported)
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:18, 25 October 2020
|40x40px
|This module is rated as ready for general use. It has reached a mature form and is thought to be bug-free and ready for use wherever appropriate. It is ready to mention on help pages and other Wikipedia resources as an option for new users to learn. To reduce server load and bad output, it should be improved by sandbox testing rather than repeated trial-and-error editing.
|Editors can experiment in this template's sandbox (create | mirror) and testcases (create) pages.
Please add categories to the /doc subpage. Subpages of this template.