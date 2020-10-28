Difference between revisions of "Template:UF-hcard-geo"
The HTML markup produced by this template includes an hCard microformat, which makes the place-name and location parsable by computers, either acting automatically to catalogue articles across Wikipedia, or via a browser tool operated by a person, to (for example) add the subject to an address book. Within the hCard is a Geo microformat, which additionally makes the coordinates (latitude & longitude) parsable, so that they can be, say, looked up on a map, or downloaded to a GPS unit. For more information about the use of microformats on Wikipedia, please see the microformat project.
Sub-templates
If the place or venue has "established", "founded", "opened" or similar dates, use {{start date}} for the earliest of those dates unless the date is before 1583 CE.
If it has a URL, use {{URL}}.
Please do not remove instances of these sub-templates.
Classes
hCard uses HTML classes including:
- adr
- agent
- category
- county-name
- extended-address
- fn
- label
- locality
- nickname
- note
- org
- region
- street-address
- uid
- url
- vcard
Geo is produced by calling {{coord}}, and uses HTML classes:
- geo
- latitude
- longitude
Please do not rename or remove these classes nor collapse nested elements which use them.
Precision
When giving coordinates, please use an appropriate level of precision. Do not use {{coord}}'s
|name= parameter.
TemplateData
