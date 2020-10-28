Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Template:UF-hcard-geo"

Template Discussion
en>Quoth-22
(Generally there should only be one use of start date per template.)
m (1 revision imported)
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 11:48, 28 October 2020

The HTML markup produced by this template includes an hCard microformat, which makes the place-name and location parsable by computers, either acting automatically to catalogue articles across Wikipedia, or via a browser tool operated by a person, to (for example) add the subject to an address book. Within the hCard is a Geo microformat, which additionally makes the coordinates (latitude & longitude) parsable, so that they can be, say, looked up on a map, or downloaded to a GPS unit. For more information about the use of microformats on Wikipedia, please see the microformat project.

Sub-templates

If the place or venue has "established", "founded", "opened" or similar dates, use {{start date}} for the earliest of those dates unless the date is before 1583 CE.

If it has a URL, use {{URL}}.

Please do not remove instances of these sub-templates.

Classes

hCard uses HTML classes including:

  • adr
  • agent
  • category
  • county-name
  • extended-address
  • fn
  • label
  • locality
  • nickname
  • note
  • org
  • region
  • street-address
  • uid
  • url
  • vcard

Geo is produced by calling {{coord}}, and uses HTML classes:

  • geo
  • latitude
  • longitude

Please do not rename or remove these classes nor collapse nested elements which use them.

Precision

When giving coordinates, please use an appropriate level of precision. Do not use {{coord}}'s |name= parameter.

TemplateData

Template:Crude TemplateData

This is the TemplateData documentation for this template used by VisualEditor and other tools; see the monthly parameter usage report for this template.

TemplateData for UF-hcard-geo

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Template:UF-hcard-geo&oldid=94351"