Difference between revisions of "Tenax Football Club"

The [[Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services]] team, which was formed 10 years ago, came so near yet so far in the nine years they have played in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One League where they ended the season in the top five in those nine years. After spending one season playing Division Two foot all, Tenax ended the Zifa Easterm Region Division One League in second position two times, four times on third position and finished the season on fourth position on three occasions.<ref name = "Zimbabwe Daily"> [https: / /www.thezimbabwedaily.com/news/373980-tenax-seal-psl-promotion.html], ''The Zimbabwe Daily'', Published: November 24 , 2019, Retrieved: December 29, 2019</ref>

'''Tenax Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean club in the country's top flight league the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]. The club was established in 2009 and based in [[Mutare]]. They are affectionately known as 'Chauya Chikara' by their supporters. They were promoted to the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] after winning the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One after spending nine years in that league with no success and conceded only 16 times the whole season.<ref name="Sunday News">Mehluli Sibanda, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/tenax-promoted-to-the-premier-soccer-league/], ''The Sunday News'', Published: November 24, 2019, Retrieved: December 29, 2019</ref>

Background

2021/22 Players

Phillip Makoni (30) GK

Tapiwa revesai (41) GK

Iyvern Gwenzi (3) DF

Wirimai Mukudo (11) DF

Dexter Marara (25) DF

Joseph Jambo (5) DF

Tafadzwa Zhakata (15) DF

Lancelot Chakuamba (22) DF

Carlos Musimwa (18) MF

Edson Gavara (8) MF

Panashe Mtasa (27) MF

Joel Munsaka (17) MF

Simon Munemero (28) MF

Pritchard Masawi (4) MF

Never Rauzhi (10) MF

Fadzanai Vint (20) MF

Clarence Mbauya (9) FW

Tatenda Kureti (26) FW

Aristole Manyamba (16) FW

Malvern Dumbura (7) FW

Tafadzwa Marira (24) FW

Achievements

2019 ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Champions

Promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League

2018 ZCDC Diamond Super Cup winners

2017 ZCDC Diamond Super Cup Losing Finalists

References