Tendai Biti Recall

On 17 March 2021, the Speaker of Parliament revealed that he had received notice from the People's Democratic Party recalling MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and several other opposition lawmakers.[1]

Details

In a letter written to Jacob Mudenda, PDP Secretary-General Benjamin Rukanda recalled a number of legislators who were voted into Parliament in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as MDC Alliance candidates. The MPs who were recalled by PDP were:

References