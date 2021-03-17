Pindula

[[File:Tendai_Biti.jpg|thumb|Tendai Biti Recall]] On 17 March 2021 the [[People's Democratic Party]] recalled [[MDC Alliance]] vice president [[Tendai Biti]] and several other opposition lawmakers from [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]].<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/zimlive/status/1372167556904128516 ZimLive], ''Twitter'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
  
 
Tendai Biti Recall

On 17 March 2021 the People's Democratic Party recalled MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and several other opposition lawmakers from Parliament.[1]

Details

In a letter written to Jacob Mudenda, PDP Secretary-General Benjamin Rukanda recalled a number of legislators who were voted into Parliament in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as MDC Alliance candidates. The MPs who were recalled by PDP were:

References

  1. ZimLive, Twitter, Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
  2. OpenParly, Twitter, Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021
