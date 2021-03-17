Difference between revisions of "Tendai Biti Recall From Parliament (March 2021)"
[[File:Tendai_Biti.jpg|thumb|Tendai Biti Recall]] On 17 March 2021 the [[People's Democratic Party]] [[MDC Alliance]] vice president [[Tendai Biti]] and several other opposition lawmakers .<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/zimlive/status/1372167556904128516 ZimLive], ''Twitter'', Published: March 17, 2021, Retrieved: March 17, 2021</ref>
On 17 March 2021 the People's Democratic Party recalled MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and several other opposition lawmakers from Parliament.[1]
Details
In a letter written to Jacob Mudenda, PDP Secretary-General Benjamin Rukanda recalled a number of legislators who were voted into Parliament in the 2018 Harmonised Elections as MDC Alliance candidates. The MPs who were recalled by PDP were:
- Tendai Biti
- Settlement Chikwinya
- Kucaca Pulu
- Sithelihliwe Mahlangu
- Regai Tsunga
- William Mudzimure[2]