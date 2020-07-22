Difference between revisions of "Tendai Chidarikire"

Chidarikire is currently involved with Transformation Africa Trust in [[Harare]], headed by his friend and mentor Pastor Kumbukani Phiri, as a corporate trainer focusing on youth, church and leadership empowerment.

Tendai Chidarikire

Tendai Chidarikire aka Action Sasa is a multi-dimensional musician, actor and corporate trainer. He is known for his popular hits MuZezuru and Ndiringe.

Background

Tendai Chidarikire is a Chinhoyi born Zimbabwean artiste who is also into acting. He left the music scene and went into acting where he got roles on popular South African soapies and did a number of television commercials. He credits the late Tendai Mupfurutsa, Andy Brown and Safirio Madzikatire (Mukadota) for helping him venture into music.

Career

The multi-talented Chidarikire, who is equally good at both singing and guitar-playing, says his music has evolved significantly ever since he ventured into the industry in the 1990s. He came from the small town of Chinhoyi and had been invited to perform at Summer Slam in Harare and came out tops and that marked the beginning of his musical career.

He recorded the track Zezuru (2000) and Ndiringe (2001) with the late Mupfurutsa's High Density Records. Both tracks were instrumental in giving him a national profile. He went on to release the albums Tarenda (Never Surrender) in 2002 and Sasa International two years later.[1]

A day after arriving in South Africa in 2007, Tendai, who is known for his popular hits MuZezuru and Ndiringe and was chosen ahead of fellow Zimbabwean actor of Yellow Card Movie fame, Leroy Gopal barely two months after settling in SA for the part in one of South Africa’s fast growing and popular soap Scandal which is aired on eTV.[2]

Chidarikire is currently involved with Transformation Africa Trust in Harare, headed by his friend and mentor Pastor Kumbukani Phiri, as a corporate trainer focusing on youth, church and leadership empowerment.

References