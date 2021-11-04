Difference between revisions of "Tendai Chimombe"

Pindula

Tendai Chimombe
Tendai Chimombe
BornTendai Chimombe
(1972-02-22) February 22, 1972 (age 49)
NationalityZimbabwe
EducationZimbabwe College of Music
Occupation
  • Musician.
Parent(s)Snodia

Tendai Chimombe is a Zimbabwean female musician who specialises in Township Jazz.

Background

She was born on 22 February 1972 in Harare. Tendai is the first child of James Chimombe who is among the country's most celebrated musicians of all time.[1]
She attended Zimbabwe College of Music.

Career

She ventured into the music industry by working on the albums of other artists such as Emmanuel Thomas, Cleopas Manyowa, Nyasha Bare as well as backing them during their respective live performances.[1] She now has her own band called Huchi Band which is a name that was also used by James Chimombe.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Richmore Tera Tendai follows in father's footsteps, The Herald, Published: June 4, 2012, Retrieved: March 4, 2015
  2. James Chimombe commemoration gig on cards, The Herald, Published: October 24, 2014, Retrieved: March 4, 2014
