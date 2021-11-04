Difference between revisions of "Tendai Chimombe"

She was born on ''' 22 February 1972 ''' in [[Harare]]. Tendai is the first child of James Chimombe who is among the country's most celebrated musicians of all time.<ref name="herald">Richmore Tera [http://www.herald.co.zw/tendai-chimombe-follows-in-fathers-steps/ Tendai follows in father's footsteps], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2012, Retrieved: March 4, 2015</ref > <br/>

She was born on 22 February 1972 in [[Harare]]. Tendai is the first child of James Chimombe who is among the country's most celebrated musicians of all time.<ref name="herald">Richmore Tera [http://www.herald.co.zw/tendai-chimombe-follows-in-fathers-steps/ Tendai follows in father's footsteps], ''The Herald'', Published: June 4, 2012, Retrieved: March 4, 2015</ref>

Tendai Chimombe is a Zimbabwean female musician who specialises in Township Jazz.

Background

She attended Zimbabwe College of Music.



Career

She ventured into the music industry by working on the albums of other artists such as Emmanuel Thomas, Cleopas Manyowa, Nyasha Bare as well as backing them during their respective live performances.[1] She now has her own band called Huchi Band which is a name that was also used by James Chimombe.[2]











