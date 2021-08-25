Difference between revisions of "Tendai Chirau"
Tendai Chirau is a Zimbabwean politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF where he is the deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.
Political Career
In August 2021, Chirau was part of a four-member Zanu PF Youth League delegation that went to Burundi to attend the 5th edition of the Imbonerakure Day.
The youth league was invited by the National Council for the Defence of Democracy Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party.
The Imbonerakure refers to the youth league of Burundi's CNDD-FDD party. Tendai Chirau was accompanied by the Zanu-PF Youth League's Secretary for Finance Getrude Mutandi, Secretary for External Affairs Sibongile Sibanda and director for Youth Affairs Blessed Ziome.[1]
References
- ↑ Joseph Madzimure, Zanu PF youths in Burundi, The Herald, Published: August 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 25, 2021