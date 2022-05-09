Tendai Chirau holds a Bcom Honours, Banking and Finance from [[Midlands State University]] (MSU).<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/tendai-chirau-28783126/ Tendai Chirau], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

[[File:Tendai Chirau wife.jpg|thumb|right|200px|Tendai Chirau wife]]The name of Tendai Chirau's wife is unknown at the moment but he has mentioned that he is married and has children.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter.com/TendaiChirau/status/1523239426176217089?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet Tendai Chirau], ''Twitter'', Published: May 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

Tendai Chirau was born in 1985.<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/TendaiChirau Tendai Chirau], ''Twitter'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>

'''Tendai Chirau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. He is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the party's former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs.

| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

| criminal_charge = <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| height = <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m"" or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->

| net_worth = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| agent = <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->

| burial_place = <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = 1985 <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB ]] . For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Tendai Chirau.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Tendai Chirau<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

[[File: Tendai Chirau.jpg| thumb |Tendai Chirau]] '''Tendai Chirau''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician. He is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He is the party's former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs.

Tendai Chirau is a Zimbabwean politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF. He is the party's former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs.

Background

Tendai Chirau was born in 1985.[1]

Wife & Children

Tendai Chirau wife

The name of Tendai Chirau's wife is unknown at the moment but he has mentioned that he is married and has children.[2]

Education

Tendai Chirau holds a Bcom Honours, Banking and Finance from Midlands State University (MSU).[3]

Political Career

In August 2021, Chirau was part of a four-member Zanu PF Youth League delegation that went to Burundi to attend the 5th edition of the Imbonerakure Day.

The youth league was invited by the National Council for the Defence of Democracy Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party.

The Imbonerakure refers to the youth league of Burundi's CNDD-FDD party. Tendai Chirau was accompanied by the Zanu-PF Youth League's Secretary for Finance Getrude Mutandi, Secretary for External Affairs Sibongile Sibanda and director for Youth Affairs Blessed Ziome.[4]