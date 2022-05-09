Difference between revisions of "Tendai Chirau"
===Wife & Children===
===Wife & Children===
[[File:Tendai Chirau wife.jpg|thumb|right|
[[File:Tendai Chirau wife.jpg|thumb|right||Tendai Chirau wife]]The name of Tendai Chirau's wife is unknown at the moment but he has mentioned that he is married and has children.<ref name="Twitter">[https://twitter.com/TendaiChirau/status/1523239426176217089?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet Tendai Chirau], ''Twitter'', Published: May 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>
==Education==
==Education==
Latest revision as of 07:55, 9 May 2022
|Tendai Chirau
|Born
|1985
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
|Website
|twitter
Tendai Chirau is a Zimbabwean politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF. He is the party's former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs.
Background
Tendai Chirau was born in 1985.[1]
Wife & Children
The name of Tendai Chirau's wife is unknown at the moment but he has mentioned that he is married and has children.[2]
Education
Tendai Chirau holds a Bcom Honours, Banking and Finance from Midlands State University (MSU).[3]
Political Career
In August 2021, Chirau was part of a four-member Zanu PF Youth League delegation that went to Burundi to attend the 5th edition of the Imbonerakure Day.
The youth league was invited by the National Council for the Defence of Democracy Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party.
The Imbonerakure refers to the youth league of Burundi's CNDD-FDD party. Tendai Chirau was accompanied by the Zanu-PF Youth League's Secretary for Finance Getrude Mutandi, Secretary for External Affairs Sibongile Sibanda and director for Youth Affairs Blessed Ziome.[4]
References
- ↑ Tendai Chirau, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
- ↑ Tendai Chirau, Twitter, Published: May 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
- ↑ Tendai Chirau, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
- ↑ Joseph Madzimure, Zanu PF youths in Burundi, The Herald, Published: August 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 25, 2021