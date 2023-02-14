Pindula

==Education==
  
Tendai Chirau holds a Bcom Honours, Banking and Finance from [[Midlands State University]] (MSU).<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/tendai-chirau-28783126/ Tendai Chirau], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022</ref>
 
  
 
==Political Career==
}}
  
Tendai Chirau
Tendai Chirau Biography
Born1985
Political partyZanu-PF
Websitetwitter.com/TendaiChirau

Tendai Chirau is a Zimbabwean politician. He is a member of Zanu-PF. He is the party's former deputy secretary for Youth Affairs.

Background

Tendai Chirau was born in 1985.[1]

Wife & Children

Tendai Chirau wife

The name of Tendai Chirau's wife is unknown at the moment but he has mentioned that he is married and has children.[2]

Education

Political Career

In August 2021, Chirau was part of a four-member Zanu PF Youth League delegation that went to Burundi to attend the 5th edition of the Imbonerakure Day.

The youth league was invited by the National Council for the Defence of Democracy Forces for the Defence of Democracy (CNDD-FDD) party.

The Imbonerakure refers to the youth league of Burundi's CNDD-FDD party. Tendai Chirau was accompanied by the Zanu-PF Youth League's Secretary for Finance Getrude Mutandi, Secretary for External Affairs Sibongile Sibanda and director for Youth Affairs Blessed Ziome.[3]

References

  1. Tendai Chirau, Twitter, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
  2. Tendai Chirau, Twitter, Published: May 8, 2022, Retrieved: May 9, 2022
  3. Joseph Madzimure, Zanu PF youths in Burundi, The Herald, Published: August 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 25, 2021
