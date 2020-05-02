Tendai is son to the late Zimbabwe music hero Leonard Dembo. His mother is [[Eunice Dembo]].<ref name="sunday mail">P. Mushawevato, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=9278 Mai Dembo Speaks on Sons' Feud],''The Sunday Mail'', published:13 Jul 2014,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref> He is brother to [[Morgan Dembo]] a fellow musician with Barura Express musical group. On 16 April 2014, Tendai got engaged to [[Tagiwa Chikondo]].<ref name="facebook2">, [https://www.facebook.com/100002659091397/posts/558293487602616/?pnref=story Got Engaged to Tagiwa Chikondo],''Tendai Dembo Facebook Page'', published:16 April 2014,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref>

Tendai is son to the late Zimbabwe music hero [[ Leonard Dembo ]] . His mother is [[Eunice Dembo]].<ref name="sunday mail">P. Mushawevato, [http://www.sundaymail.co.zw/?p=9278 Mai Dembo Speaks on Sons' Feud],''The Sunday Mail'', published:13 Jul 2014,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref> He is brother to [[Morgan Dembo]] a fellow musician with Barura Express musical group. On 16 April 2014, Tendai got engaged to [[Tagiwa Chikondo]].<ref name="facebook2">, [https://www.facebook.com/100002659091397/posts/558293487602616/?pnref=story Got Engaged to Tagiwa Chikondo],''Tendai Dembo Facebook Page'', published:16 April 2014,retrieved:3 Mar 2015"</ref>

'''Tendai Dembo''' is a Zimbabwean musician most known for being the son one [[ Leonard Dembo]]. He is the front - man and lead singer of the resuscitated [[ Barura Express ]] musical group.

Background

Educational Background

Tendai attended Chaplin High School in Gweru in the Midlands Province up to 2004 where he did his secondary education.[3] He then proceeded to Pakame High School in 2006 where he completed his high school.

Music career

Tendai began his music career with Barura express.[4] In 2014, Dembo launched his first album as a solo artist in Harare. The launch show was attended by different musicians such as Kireni Zulu and Extra Kwazvose. The launch was however marred by some blunders and poor attendance.[4] Dembo who was supposed to give the main performance turned up late for the show because he was negotiating with the record company Diamond Studios which had failed to avail copies of the album on time.[4] His first has these songs;

Kupa Kwashe (title track) Chinun'una Kura Muzvara Kamwe Nherera Zvichengete Nhamo Jeniffer

Earlier in 2013, Tendai had released an album together with his brother Morgan. The album which was titled "Kutsika Matsimba" however did not create the anticipated impact on the local music scene.[4]

Video

Tendai and Morgan Rehearsing a Song "Kodzero" originally done by their Father

Tendai and Morgan Rehearsing "Zvaunoda Handizvigoni

After the launch of the album, Tendai's elder brother went on the ridicule the album pointing to a bad relationship between the two. It is believed that the differences between the two resulted in Tendai going solo.[5]







