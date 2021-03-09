Pindula

'''Tendai Jirira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] footballer who plays as a defender for National Independent Soccer Association club Detroit City FC in the United States of America and Zimbabwe's senior men's national team [[The Warriors]].
 
Tendai Jirira
Tendai Jirira
Born (1991-11-12) November 12, 1991 (age 29)
Marondera
NationalityZimbabwe
EducationPrince Edward School
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerDetroit City FC
Home townMarondera

Tendai Jirira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a defender for National Independent Soccer Association club Detroit City FC in the United States of America and Zimbabwe's senior men's national team The Warriors.

Background

Jirira was born in Marondera.[1]

Education

He went to Beatrice Primary School. Tendai Jirira attended Prince Edward High School and Nyazura Adventist High school. He ended up at Friendly Academy after a fallout with World Wide Scholarships. Patridge Muskwe and Richard Solobala invited him to join their academy and helped Jirira to get a scholarship.[1][2]

Career

He never played any competitive football in Zimbabwe before his move to the US on a scholarship.

Jirira earned his first call-up ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in November 2020. He was named by Zdravko Logarusic as part of the 24-man provisional squad for back-to-back matches.[1] He played two seasons with Cincinnati Dutch Lions in USL League Two (2017 and 2018).[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Henry Mhara, Dream come true for Jirira, NewsDay, Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 9, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Rest Mutore, Zim footballer worried in America, The Herald, Published: April 16, 2020, Retrieved: March 9, 2021
