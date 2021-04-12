Difference between revisions of "Tendai Katsaria"

In July 2018, Tendai Katsaria was elected to Ward 1 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 33 567 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Harare Municipality with 33 567 votes, beating Rai Gwennambira of Zanu PF with 23 040 votes, Lynette Magaramombe of MDC-T with 3594 votes, Joyinani Mlilo, independent with 1087 votes, Eulita Garanowako of ZIPP with 956 votes, Patience Gumbo of PRC with 884 votes, and Weston Kambeva Joto of ZPP.GPM with 535 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]