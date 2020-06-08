Difference between revisions of "Tendai Kokera"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tendai Kokera''' was elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 09:25, 8 June 2020
In July 2018, Tendai Kokera was elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Nollen Mdutshwa of Zanu-PF with 926 votes, Vhoronica Jimu of MDC-T with 280 votes, Chekanache Murima of PRC with 84 votes and Andrew Samson of ZIPP with 58 votes . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020