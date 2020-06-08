Difference between revisions of "Tendai Kokera"

In July 2018, Tendai Kokera was elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Nollen Mdutshwa of Zanu-PF with 926 votes, Vhoronica Jimu of MDC-T with 280 votes, Chekanache Murima of PRC with 84 votes and Andrew Samson of ZIPP with 58 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]