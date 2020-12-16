Difference between revisions of "Tendai Kokera"

2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1726 votes, beating [[Nollen Mdutshwa]] of Zanu-PF with 926 votes, [[Vhoronica Jimu]] of MDC-T with 280 votes, [[Chekanache Murima]] of PRC with 84 votes and [[Andrew Samson]] of ZIPP with 58 votes . <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1726 votes, beating [[Nollen Mdutshwa]] of Zanu-PF with 926 votes, [[Vhoronica Jimu]] of MDC-T with 280 votes, [[Chekanache Murima]] of PRC with 84 votes and [[Andrew Samson]] of ZIPP with 58 votes . <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Tendai Kokera was elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1726 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Kadoma Municipality with 1726 votes, beating Nollen Mdutshwa of Zanu-PF with 926 votes, Vhoronica Jimu of MDC-T with 280 votes, Chekanache Murima of PRC with 84 votes and Andrew Samson of ZIPP with 58 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]