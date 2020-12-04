Difference between revisions of "Tendai Kwenda"
Latest revision as of 08:13, 4 December 2020
Tendai Kwenda was the City of Harare (CoH) Director of finance. He was suspended, then dismissed, after a Ministry probe unearthed financial irregularities.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2017 - CoH director of Finance.
2018 - suspended, then dismissed.
2020 - Treasurer Harare City Football Club.
Events
In April, 2019, Josephine Ncube sought an amicable retirement from CoH following her suspension. Sources say she requested withdrawal of all disciplinary issues, an apology for malice, and a package so she could leave the city in peace.
She was dismissed after suspension on allegations of financial abuse after they had appeared before a disciplinary panel, after a probe initiated by government unearthed serious financial misappropriation. Along with director for finance Tendai Kwenda, and Human Capital director Cainos Chingombe. Health services director Prosper Chonzi had returned to work after being cleared by the probe team. Josephine Ncube had not appeared before the hearings due to health issues and now sources say she wants out. [1]
- ↑ [thestandard.co.zw/2019/04/14/council-boss-plots-exit/ Council boss plots exit], 'The Standard, Published: 14 April 2019, Retrieved: 7 January 2020