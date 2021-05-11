Tendai Magaya is wife to the prominent religious leader and founder of PHD Ministries Prophet Walter Magaya.

Background

Born Tendai Katsiga on 20 August, Prophetess Magaya together with husband Prophet Walter Magaya have two children, Yadah Makanaka and Walter Junior. She is said to be a "banker by profession", though very little is known where and when she studied or practiced her profession.[1] She is popularly referred to as 'Mother Tendai' or 'Mama Magaya'[2]

Prophetess Training Claims

In April 2014, a local daily would report that Tendai would accompany her husband to Nigeria, where they were to meet renowned Nigerian preacher Termitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) - Prophet Walter Magaya's "Spiritual Father". After this meeting, Tendai was to stay behind for 2 months to get 'Prophetess training' at the SCOAN (name of TB Joshua's church).[3] Immediately after the report, a rejection to such claims would be made a day after, stating that SCOAN does not have any such training and that "Prophetesses are trained by God and not by the church"[4]

Vehicle Scam

In July 2014, a senior overseer at PHD Ministries for Chitungwiza area, Admire Mango opted to purchase church First Lady a Landrover Discovery 4 valued at $116 000 for her birthday in August. The car would not be delivered until September that year, but it would later turn out that the person whom Mango contract to bring in the vehicle, Upenyu Prosper Mashangwa the managing director of Oceane Perfumes would falsify documents submitted to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and subsequently only pay $900 duty for the luxury vehicle. The tax Authority would later confiscate the vehicle, while Mashangwa would go on trial.[5]













