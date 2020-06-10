Difference between revisions of "Tendai Mapondera"

In July 2018, Tendai Mapondera was elected to Ward 5 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 443 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Kariba Municipality with 443 votes, beating Justice Ganyaupfu of Zanu-PF with 311 votes and Fortunate Bule of ZIPP with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]