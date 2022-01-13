Mashamhanda's grandmother Tsvakai Mashamhanda (nee Charumbira) succumbed to [[Covid-19]] related complications. She died at Montague Hospital in Harare at 1PM on 19 July 2021. Tendai Mashamhanda's grandmother was born in Chief Charumbira’s area and she married the late Mashamhanda Hwede in 1944. Her husband Hwede was a trader.<ref name="MM"> RASHID SAIDI, [https://masvingomirror.com/harare-businessman-mashamhanda-loses-mother-driver-to-covid19-same-day/ Harare businessman Mashamhanda loses mother, driver to Covid19 same day], ''Masvingo Mirror'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 21, 2021</ref>

He is the son of [[Alex Mashamhanda]] and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named [[Tapiwa Mashamhanda| Tapiwa ]].<ref name="Sunday">Tendai Chara, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/humility-is-his-middle-name Humility is his middle name], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: February 17, 2019, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Tendai Mashamhanda is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur.

Background

He is the son of Alex Mashamhanda and his wife Loveness. He has a brother named Tapiwa.[1]

Perjury Case

On 21 September 2021, Tendai Mashamhanda made a police report against Constantine Chaza, a legal clerk with Mr Tendai Biti’s law firm. Mashamhanda accused Chaza of lying under oath in a case in which he is embroiled in a property dispute with a local company, Bariadie Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

Mashamhanda wanted Chaza prosecuted for lying about Bariadie Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

The matter was reported at Harare Central Police Station was investigated under case number IR 091695. Chaza was arrested and charged for perjury he was released on $5 000 bail and was expected back in court on October 28 2021 for trial. He also faced additional charges of forging signatures.

Mashamhanda reported the matter after the High Court dismissed with costs, an application by Bariadie Investments to have a deed of transfer of the Mt Pleasant property that was purchased by Mashamhanda cancelled.

The company had made an opposing application following a wrangle over the immovable property worth US$230 000 which was purchased by Tendai Mashamhanda in 2019 measuring 4 377 square metres.

Baradie Investments wanted it to be transferred by the Registrar of Deeds into its name.

The company had argued that the property in question had already been sold to them by the Sheriff for US$270 000 at an auction in 2017.

In the application, the company had cited Harare lawyer Puwayi Chiutsi as the first respondent, Tendai Mashamhanda as the second while the Registrar of Deeds, the Sheriff of the High Court and Elliot Rogers as the third, fourth and fifth respondents.

In his ruling, High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that he had noted that Mashamhanda had chronicled how he came to buy the property in question and had also not connived with Chiutsi.

The property was purchased through an estate agent levied and was paid its commission while Mashamhanda also paid transfer fees and registration costs and all taxes such as capital gains. He added that Mr Mashamhanda, before purchasing the property and taking transfer, had investigated whether there were any encumbrances and found none.[3][4]