Difference between revisions of "Tendai Masotsha"

There was an audio circulation on 23 November 2020 that was purported to have originated from Tendai Masotsha claiming that Tawanda Muchehiwa told her that he wanted to bomb government buildings during the planned 31 July 2020 protests. The audio though had some inconsistencies where she mentions that Tawanda received funding from the US to sponsor the said acts of terror but at the same time claiming Tawanda had asked her to provide food and a safe house for the 20+ people whom she claims were part of the planned terror attacks.<ref name="twitter"> [https://twitter.com/matigary/status/1330973415516213249], ''Matigary, Published: 23 November, 2020, Accessed: 24 November, 2020''</ref>

Tendai denied allegations that she worked with the dreaded Ferret Team to coordinated the abduction of journalist and Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30, 2020. Speaking to Studio 7 on 30 August 2020, Masotsha said she was also a victim of abduction on the same day. Masotsha said on the day of Tawanda's abduction she was taken to the police station together with Tawanda's relatives. She narrates that she was released from CID Law and Order at 7 PM. While standing outside the door of the police station, she was abducted by police officers and thrown inside a cream kombi with tinted windows. After driving for 25 minutes, she was taken to a bush where the police officers tortured her before dropping her close to her residence at 4 AM the following day.<ref name="bulawayo24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-191249.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 31 August, 2020, Accessed: 31 August, 2020''</ref>

Tendai denied allegations that she worked with the dreaded Ferret Team to coordinated the abduction of journalist and Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30, 2020. Speaking to Studio 7 on 30 August 2020, Masotsha said she was also a victim of abduction on the same day. Masotsha said on the day of Tawanda's abduction she was taken to the police station together with Tawanda's relatives. She narrates that she was released from CID Law and Order at 7 PM. While standing outside the door of the police station, she was abducted by police officers and thrown inside a cream kombi with tinted windows. After driving for 25 minutes, she was taken to a bush where the police officers tortured her before dropping her close to her residence at 4 AM the following day.<ref name="bulawayo24">Mandla Ndlovu, [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-191249.html], ''Bulawayo 24 News, Published: 31 August, 2020, Accessed: 31 August, 2020''</ref>

Masotsha is the [[MDC Alliance]] [[Bulawayo]] provincial women's assembly chairperson. She was described as a dangerous person who has struck fear into the hearts of the party members after her alleged involvement in the abduction of [[Tawanda Muchehiwa]] in July 2020.<ref name="cite">Lulu Brenda Harris, [https://cite.org.zw/mdc-alliance-byo-province-pushes-for-masotshas-expulsion/], ''CITE, Published: 17 November, 2020, Accessed: 24 November, 2020''</ref>

Tendai Luba Masotsha was the MDC Alliance's Bulawayo Province Women's Assembly chairlady. She was suspended after being accused of involvement in the abduction of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Background

Masotsha is the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial women's assembly chairperson. She was described as a dangerous person who has struck fear into the hearts of the party members after her alleged involvement in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa in July 2020.[1]

Investigations and Suspension

The opposition MDC Alliance announced that it was investigating Bulawayo province Women's Assembly chairlady Tendai Masotsha over her involvement in the abduction of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa. This followed social media pressure for the party to look into her involvement in the whole Muchehiwa abduction saga. Masotsha was mentioned as having invited Muchehiwa to collect fliers for use during the 31 July anti-corruption protests. Muchehiwa was later abducted while sitting in Masotsha's car while she was only taken to Bulawayo central police station and later released without any charge.

In a statement released, MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party was looking into Masotsha's involvement in the whole saga, while Secretary General Chalton Hwende said the matter had been referred to the Organising and Security departments for investigation.

Meanwhile, political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said Masotsha had been suspended pending finalisation of investigations. "MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province has just completed its urgent meeting over Tendai Masotcha alleged link to @TeeMuchehiwa's abduction and has suspended her pending the outcome of an investigation. She will be informed by the provincial party secretary tomorrow," said Ruhanya.

However Bulawayo Province said it will issue a comprehensive statement in the next 48 hours. "The MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province has finalised its investigations on the ALLEGED involvement of Tendai Masotsha in Tawanda Muchehiwa & other Party members' abduction & torture. A concise statement will be issued in the next 48 hrs," the Province said on Twitter.[2]

Tendai denied allegations that she worked with the dreaded Ferret Team to coordinated the abduction of journalist and Activist Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30, 2020. Speaking to Studio 7 on 30 August 2020, Masotsha said she was also a victim of abduction on the same day. Masotsha said on the day of Tawanda's abduction she was taken to the police station together with Tawanda's relatives. She narrates that she was released from CID Law and Order at 7 PM. While standing outside the door of the police station, she was abducted by police officers and thrown inside a cream kombi with tinted windows. After driving for 25 minutes, she was taken to a bush where the police officers tortured her before dropping her close to her residence at 4 AM the following day.[3]

Controversy

There was an audio circulation on 23 November 2020 that was purported to have originated from Tendai Masotsha claiming that Tawanda Muchehiwa told her that he wanted to bomb government buildings during the planned 31 July 2020 protests. The audio though had some inconsistencies where she mentions that Tawanda received funding from the US to sponsor the said acts of terror but at the same time claiming Tawanda had asked her to provide food and a safe house for the 20+ people whom she claims were part of the planned terror attacks.[4]

https://www.pindula.co.zw/File:Tendai_Masotsha.mp4





References