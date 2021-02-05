Difference between revisions of "Tendai Matafi"

In July 2018'Tendai Matafi' was elected to Ward 29 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2074 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 29 Harare Municipality with 2074 votes, beating Syndney Massiyiwa of MDC-Alliance with 1405 votes, Simon Muterere of Zanu PF with 746 votes, Andrew Luka Dzimwasha, independent with 282 votes, Mika Chikilivau of PRC with 62 votes, Gelnda Chihuri of UANC with 36 votes, Trevor Andinawangu Chagwedera of ZIPP with 33 votes, Brighton Munesuishe Mapfumo of BZA with 28 votes and Mcdonald Musiyiwa of UDA with 14 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

