Difference between revisions of "Tendai Matafi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''''''Tendai Matafi''' was elected to Ward 29 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2074 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found o...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
In '''July 2018''''''Tendai Matafi''' was elected to Ward 29 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 2074 votes.
|+
In '''July 2018''' '''Tendai Matafi''' was elected to Ward 29 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 2074 votes.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 09:03, 5 February 2021
In July 2018 Tendai Matafi was elected to Ward 29 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 2074 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 29 Harare Municipality with 2074 votes, beating Syndney Massiyiwa of MDC-Alliance with 1405 votes, Simon Muterere of Zanu PF with 746 votes, Andrew Luka Dzimwasha, independent with 282 votes, Mika Chikilivau of PRC with 62 votes, Gelnda Chihuri of UANC with 36 votes, Trevor Andinawangu Chagwedera of ZIPP with 33 votes, Brighton Munesuishe Mapfumo of BZA with 28 votes and Mcdonald Musiyiwa of UDA with 14 votes . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020