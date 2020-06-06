Difference between revisions of "Tendai Mataka"

In July 2018, Tendai Mataka was elected to Ward 25 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 339 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Nyanga RDC with 339 votes, beating Elliot Mutizamhepo of MDC-Alliance with 302 votes and Elton Mawarira, independent with 168 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

