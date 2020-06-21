Difference between revisions of "Tendai Mtawarira"

Latest revision as of 13:18, 21 June 2020

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira
Tendai Mtawarira Rugby World Cup Champion 2019
BornTendai Nihal Mtawarira
(1985-08-01) August 1, 1985 (age 34)
ResidenceDurban
Other namesBeast
EducationChurchill Boys High, Peterhouse Group of Schools
Alma materDurban Sharks Academy
Occupation
  • Rugby Player
EmployerUmlindi Security
Known forPlaying for South African National Rugby Team
Home townHatfield
TitleCEO
Board member ofUmlindi Security
Spouse(s)Kuziva Mtawarira
ChildrenTalumba Mtawarira, Wangu Mtawarira
Parent(s)Bertha Mtawarira
RelativesBrian Mtawarira

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean born rugby star who plays for the "Springboks" of South Africa.

Background

Tendai Mtawarira was born on 1 August 1985 in Zimbabwe.[1] He did his secondary education at Churchill Boys High. Mtawarira married Kuziva Mukure, who was chosen by his mother for him, in September 2010.[2]. They have two children, a daughter Talumba and a son Wangu who were born and raised in Durban, but were given Zambian names to commemorate Tendai and Kuziva’s heritage.[3]

Career

He is said to have started playing at a very young age and was sported by renowned rugby coach Joey Mawadzuri when he was still aged 15 and was instantly drafted into the under 19 side in the National Schools Festival. He was awarded a scholarship to pursue his studies at Peterhouse Group of Schools, which saw him moving away from Churchil Boys High[1] He made his debut for the Springboks in 2008 and adapted swiftly into in the South African Side. After having played for the springboks for three years, amassing 22 caps, the legality of him playing for the springboks was challenged unsuccessfully by Buthana Komphela, an ANC member of South Africa’s National Assembly and chairman of their sports committee, accused the SARU of “illegally” fielding Mtawarira and there was even talk of deporting him to Zimbabwe.[4] The matter was only resolved by then South Africa Home Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who handed Tendai a South African citizenship.[4]

Awards

  • Rugby World Cup 2019 Champion Winner
  • SA Young Rugby Player of the year nominee (2008)
  • Castle South Africa 2009 Lions Series Test Player of the Year
  • Zim Achievers Award: Sports Personality of the Year (2014)
  • Zim Achievers Award: Sports Personality of the Year (2015)

Teams Played For

  • Barbarians
  • Natal Sharks
  • Sharks

Picture Gallery

  • Tendai-Mtawarira 1.jpg
  • Tendai Mtawarira 2.jpg
  • Tendai Mtawarira 3.jpg
  • Tendai Mtawarira 4.jpg

Video

Tendai Mtawarira with Lumumba
Tendai Mtawarira Top Billing


Beat's popular stunt


Tendai in action

Trivia

  • Mtawarira admits he was a bully at school:

    "I was quite nasty to the other kids, but now I call myself a gentleman."

    [5]



References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tendai Mtawarira, Famous Birthdays, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 28, 2015
  2. Beauty & her Beast, You, published: September 17, 2010, retrieved: June 29, 2016
  3. Bok WAGs - the women behind our boys in green, All4Women, published: October 2, 2015, retrieved: June 29, 2016
  4. 4.0 4.1 Gavin Cummiskey Tendai Mtawarira overcomes life’s obstacles with power of body and mind, Irish Times, Published: November 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 28, 2015
  5. Simon Turnbull, Tendai Mtawarira: The Beast of the front row, Independent UK, published: November 13, 2008, retrieved: June 29, 2016
