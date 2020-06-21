Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira is a Zimbabwean born rugby star who plays for the "Springboks" of South Africa.

Background

Tendai Mtawarira was born on 1 August 1985 in Zimbabwe.[1] He did his secondary education at Churchill Boys High. Mtawarira married Kuziva Mukure, who was chosen by his mother for him, in September 2010.[2]. They have two children, a daughter Talumba and a son Wangu who were born and raised in Durban, but were given Zambian names to commemorate Tendai and Kuziva’s heritage.[3]

Career

He is said to have started playing at a very young age and was sported by renowned rugby coach Joey Mawadzuri when he was still aged 15 and was instantly drafted into the under 19 side in the National Schools Festival. He was awarded a scholarship to pursue his studies at Peterhouse Group of Schools, which saw him moving away from Churchil Boys High[1] He made his debut for the Springboks in 2008 and adapted swiftly into in the South African Side. After having played for the springboks for three years, amassing 22 caps, the legality of him playing for the springboks was challenged unsuccessfully by Buthana Komphela, an ANC member of South Africa’s National Assembly and chairman of their sports committee, accused the SARU of “illegally” fielding Mtawarira and there was even talk of deporting him to Zimbabwe.[4] The matter was only resolved by then South Africa Home Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who handed Tendai a South African citizenship.[4]

Awards

Rugby World Cup 2019 Champion Winner

SA Young Rugby Player of the year nominee (2008)

Castle South Africa 2009 Lions Series Test Player of the Year

Zim Achievers Award: Sports Personality of the Year (2014)

Zim Achievers Award: Sports Personality of the Year (2015)

Teams Played For

Barbarians

Natal Sharks

Sharks

Picture Gallery

Video

Tendai Mtawarira with Lumumba

Tendai Mtawarira Top Billing





Beat's popular stunt





Tendai in action

Trivia

Mtawarira admits he was a bully at school: "I was quite nasty to the other kids, but now I call myself a gentleman." [5]







