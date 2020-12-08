He is said to have started playing at a very young age and was sported by renowned rugby coach [[Joey Mawadzuri]] when he was still aged 15 and was instantly drafted into the under 19 side in the National Schools Festival. He was awarded a scholarship to pursue his studies at [[Peterhouse Group of Schools]], which saw him moving away from Churchil Boys High<ref name="birthdaes"/> He made his debut for the Springboks in 2008 and adapted swiftly into in the South African Side. After having played for the springboks for three years, amassing 22 caps, the legality of him playing for the springboks was challenged unsuccessfully by Buthana Komphela, an ANC member of South Africa’s National Assembly and chairman of their sports committee, accused the SARU of “illegally” fielding Mtawarira and there was even talk of deporting him to Zimbabwe.<ref name="Irishtimes">Gavin Cummiskey [http://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/international/tendai-mtawarira-overcomes-life-s-obstacles-with-power-of-body-and-mind-1.1992579 Tendai Mtawarira overcomes life’s obstacles with power of body and mind], ''Irish Times'', Published: November 8, 2014, Retrieved: February 28, 2015</ref> The matter was only resolved by then South Africa Home Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who handed Tendai a South African citizenship.<ref name="Irishtimes"/>

