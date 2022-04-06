|description= Tendai Munengwa is a Zimbabwean award-winning journalist and politician. He works for the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter and is a member of Zanu-PF.



Tendai Munengwa is a Zimbabwean award-winning journalist and politician. He works for the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter and is a member of Zanu-PF.

Background

Munengwa has a brother named Blessing.[1]





Wife & Children

As of October 2018, Tendai Munengwa is married to Diana and they have three daughters, Zvikomborero, Tererai and Makanaka.[2]

Businesses

Poultry Farming

He has a poultry business at Plot Number 14 Mukwene Farm in Goromonzi. Munengwa reportedly runs a thriving poultry business with 10 000 chickens at any time. Tendai Munengwa started by renovating a single fowl run that had the capacity of 20 000 chickens with assistance from Crest CFI Holdings.

In 2008 Cresta CFI withdrew because of the economic situation and Munengwa failed to continue with the renovations of the structures. He had to secure his own funding to start again and managed to complete a single chicken run in 2014.

In 2016 Profarmer, a subsidiary of Profeeds helped him to construct another fowl run with a capacity of 20 000 and he started rearing 15 000 birds. The second batch had 27 000.[2]

In 2019, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement wrote to Tendai Munengwa notifying him of its intention to withdraw a permit on some of the fowl runs.

In a letter dated 14 May 2019, the Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Ringson Chitsiko wrote:

RE: WITHDRAWAL OF PERMIT NUMBER 834 FOR THREE (3) FOWL RUNS AT MUKWENE FARM: GOROMONZI This note advises you that the above-mentioned permit issued to you on 15th April 2019 is withdrawn to address issues regarding the use of fowl runs.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement has directed that the fowl runs be shared. Accordingly, you will be issued with a permit for your allocation of the fowl runs.

In July 2019, Munengwa reported Lands ministry officials to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after receiving the letter. At the time, Munengewa was embroiled in an ownership wrangle with one Hoga Ngoroma, who has land at a nearby farm.

Ngoroma used to stay at the premises. However, the land was declared State land and was leased to Munengwa. However, Ngoroma, with the alleged assistance of the Lands ministry officials allegedly forged letters to reverse the decision.[1]

Political Career

In 2018, Tendai Munengwa lost the Zanu-PF primary election to be the party's Mt Darwin South parliamentary candidate.[4]Herald scribe Chikwati scoops award], The Herald, Published: April 13, 2019, Retrieved: April 6, 2022</ref>

Awards

In April 2019, Munengwa won a Young Cham­pion Farm­ers award.[5]